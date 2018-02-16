Planet of the Scapes: In the cold of wintertime

by Pearl Pirie

I tend to do big batches of food—salads and split pea soup or lasagna—or else revert to the frozen “pizza of desperation”. We vowed to cut simple sugars, but some mid-afternoons we still need a boost.

These squares, made for Christmas, have been remade three times and work year round, straight from freezer to the mouth. They are dried fruit so that makes them nutritious, right? Because dried fruit may contain tyramine, which can trigger migraines in some people, we still have to watch portion size. They are based on Jean Paré’s 150 Delicious Squares but with some substitutions, according to what ingredients we have and tweaks made.

Snack Square 1: Apricot Rolls

2 cups of dried apricots

1/2 cup of dates, pitted

1/4 cup of dried Montmorency cherries*

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs or vanilla wafer crumbs

zest of 1 lemon

1/2 cup medium coconut

2-3 tbsps of mango juice

Icing sugar to coat

*Montmorency cherries are in the snack sections of some grocery stores.

Put all dry ingredients into a food processor and pulse until it starts to clump together. Add the juice. Pulse. Put by spoonfuls along a length of parchment paper. Squeeze to compress and roll into a long roll. Twist the ends of parchment paper to seal. Freeze to firm it up. Unroll and flour with icing sugar before you slice them so the bright apricot colour can show.

Snack Square 2: Date rolls

1/2 cup dates, pitted

3/4 cup mixed candied fruit

1/2 cup dried figs

1/2 cup sultana raisins

1/3 cup walnuts

pinch salt

1 tbsp water, if needed

Granulated sugar to coat

Put all six ingredients in the food processor and pulse until they are chopped and clump together. Add water as needed to make it stick together. Spoon out onto parchment paper and squeeze together. (Using parchment paper makes it a much less sticky job.) Roll into a square shape of the size wanted. It is rich and sweet so 1”-1 1/2” is fine. Chill and store in freezer. As needed, slice and roll each square in granulated sugar. As with Turkish delight, the sugar makes it not sticky to the hands.

Pearl Pirie directs the Tree Reading Series and is looking for new board members. She hosts Literary Landscape at CKCU. See her author site at: www.pearlpirie.com. Watch for VERSeFest.ca coming March 20-25 at Knox Presbyterian Church on Elgin.