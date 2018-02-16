OCDSB update: Elmdale School, upcoming elections, and budget

by Erica Braunovan

Trustee, Somerset-Kitchissippi Ward

As trustee of the Somerset-Kitchissippi Ward, I am proud and excited to share the news of a major investment in our community.

Last month, the Ontario government announced that the OCDSB would receive $3.6M for a renewed Elmdale Public School to provide a modern and accessible learning environment for our students.

The investment was made possible thanks to the hard work and commitment of many people in our community and the school board. It’s proof that community activism can spur progressive development and meaningful results.

This year, we’ll see both a provincial and a municipal election. It’s an important time to speak up about what kind of change we want to see in our communities.

For example, I’ll be working with my fellow trustee, Shawn Menard, and a group of parents to advocate for a better school funding model that will reduce the burden on parents to fundraise. This burden, in turn, creates inequity among our schools depending on how much parents and communities can raise.

The quality of education and enrichment experiences we give our students must not depend on what neighbourhood they live in!

If you want to engage your local politicians on education issues during the campaign, please get in touch with me at erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca.

To all the parents, students and community members working to build a bright future for kids, please accept my heartfelt thanks: I look forward to working together!

Cross-boundary transfer period

Students attend OCDSB designated schools based on geographic and programming considerations. If you wish to have your child attend a different school, you must apply for a transfer before Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Visit www.ocdsb.ca for information on making a transfer request.

2018-19 budget

Parents are invited to a budget information session hosted by myself and my fellow trustees, Chris Ellis (Rideau-Rockcliffe/Alta Vista) and Shawn Menard (Rideau-Vanier/Capital). If you have questions before the session or have comments and cannot attend, please email at erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca.

The session will be on February 28 at Hopewell Public School (17 Hopewell Ave.) at 7:00 p.m.

Please note these other important budget dates:

February 2018: Downtown wards budget consultation

End of March: First budget vote

April 16, 2018: Staff update, including information on GSNs

May 14, 2018: Presentation of the staff recommended budget

May 17, 2018: Downtown wards budget consultation

May 20, 2018: Public delegations and committee questions

June 4, 2018: Budget debate continues

June 11, 2018: Budget debate (if required) and recommendations to special board.