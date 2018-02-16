Ottawa is Walking in Her Shoes: Fundraiser to highlight women’s hardships worldwide

by Kathryn Hunt

With less than a month until International Women’s Day (March 8), a group of local volunteers are busy preparing for the second annual CARE Walk In Her Shoes event, which will be held on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, March 6.

The event will bring together local parliamentarians, members of the public, students and families from across the city to celebrate and walk in support of women and girls worldwide.

Centretowner Gabrielle Tomovcik is one of the CARE Canada members working to organize the event. “The idea is to bring awareness to the challenges facing women around the world and to march in solidarity with them,” she explains. “It’s also a fundraiser: you can register for a page and raise money to help.”

This year’s Walk In Her Shoes will focus on support for women in Southern Africa. To register as an individual or team, participants can visit: www.walkinhershoes.ca

In many parts of the world, women and girls can walk over six kilometres a day just to get basic necessities like firewood, food and water. This can add up to 10,000 steps a day.

Walking so far for essentials can contribute to poverty and hardship, especially for women, who are usually the members of the family that these duties fall on.

“We want to draw attention to what is being missed because these women have to walk so far,” Tomovcik says. “Girls can’t go to school if they’re walking for hours a day to get water, and women who have to get firewood or food can’t use that time to earn an income.”

Tomovcik says that the cause feels very personal to her. She has recently returned to Centretown from two years working as a program officer for humanitarian assistance in South Sudan. “I just started with CARE Canada in January,” she says. She was drawn to CARE, an international humanitarian and development organization committed to fighting poverty and social injustice, because of their focus on women’s issues.

Tomovcik’s experience in South Sudan gives her a strong awareness of the risks that exist for women who have to walk long distances. In South Sudan, there has been ongoing conflict since 2013. Four million people have been displaced from their homes and, within the country, a half million people have been displaced but haven’t been able to escape the country. They often live in transitory camps or in unfamiliar villages.

“That means these women might be walking even farther, and in really insecure situations through remote parts of the bush,” Tomovcik says. They could be walking through areas that are very dangerous, running the risk of violence or sexual assault just to get water.

“They have to decide:do I go out to get firewood so I can cook for my family and risk being attacked or killed? Those are the kinds of choices no one should ever have to make.”

The march will begin on Parliament Hill with presentations and speeches, and end at City Hall.

“The past two years has seen a groundswell of support for women and girls. It’s critical that the momentum continues,” says Gillian Barth, president and CEO for CARE Canada. “We encourage all those who are part of this effort to join us and help raise critical funds for women and girls worldwide with CARE’s Walk In Her Shoes.”

Tomovcik added that she’s happy to be able to bring her passion for international issues to her home community after her time in South Sudan.

“It’s great to be back in Centretown,” she said. “That’s home for me. As soon as I got back, I thought, how can I get involved here?”