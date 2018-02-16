The potential of inclusionary zoning

by Catherine McKenney

Councillor, Somerset Ward

We have a housing crisis in our city. There have been 10,000 households on the wait list for safe and affordable housing for as long as anyone can remember, and that doesn’t include another 5,000 who are not on the list but who struggle with their housing needs.

If you are in need of affordable housing today you will likely wait another six to eight years for a home that you can afford. This is a challenge for cities across the province and the country.

While Ottawa often ranks as one of the best cities to live in, it is also true that we are increasingly not meeting the needs of everyone.

For approximately 12 percent of our population, the private market does not meet their housing needs.

This includes seniors, people on social assistance, minimum wage earners, and families with children who struggle with buying food, paying bills and paying rent.

People need adequate and affordable housing to build their lives, to raise children and reach their full potential.

The province’s proposed set of rules for inclusionary zoning has the potential to add a welcome tool to the City of Ottawa’s housing and homelessness strategy.

If implemented correctly, inclusionary zoning would allow us to use our zoning policies to directly address the need for affordable housing by requiring developers to provide affordable units through the regular development application and approval process.

A key benefit of inclusionary zoning is that it allows the municipality to provide housing within mixed-income developments where affordable and market rate units are co-located. It establishes communities where residents of various economic realities live together and have access to equal amenities, services, and opportunities.

However, in order to substantially address affordable housing needs in our city, the new rules must adequately address the barriers to building healthy and affordable mixed income neighbourhoods that meet everyone’s needs.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with a few of my council colleagues and key stakeholders in the housing community in a meeting with the minister of housing, Peter Milczyn, hosted by Ottawa-Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi.

The conversation focused on the proposed new rules for inclusionary zoning and we were able to articulate the concerns that we are hearing from constituents.

Rental opportunities are the primary housing need for lower-income families and individuals; therefore, it is crucial to include both rental and ownership in a successful policy framework.

The cost for including affordability in new developments should not be the responsibility of the city. The proposed rules would require the city to pay for 40 percent of the difference between the market price and affordable price for each unit, thus diverting funds from other important social services and needed amenities in a growing community.

We are cautious about allowing offsite delivery of the required affordable units, since this could create a two-tier system where the affordable units are not of the same quality or are located in less desirable locations.

The draft rules require affordable units in residential development with over 20 units to a maximum of only five percent rising to 10 percent in transit hub areas.

This means that affordable units would be created only in certain areas and in certain building types, excluding opportunities to integrate affordable housing into the entire community.

It also means that, in times of economic slowdown when less development occurs, there would be much less opportunity for affordable units to be created. The target should be closer to 15-20 percent.

The real strength of inclusionary zoning is the ability for planners, local councillors, and stakeholders to address the social, economic, and cultural needs of the city, depending on policy objectives and local realities.

This is a tool best used in coordination with a broader suite of measures to work towards affordable housing for everyone.

I am confident that we can establish a fair set of rules, working with our provincial partners, that will allow us to build complete neighbourhoods that meet the housing needs of all residents.