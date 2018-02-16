What’s happening at the DCA

by Anne Bell

The DCA continues to monitor several major developments in the neighbourhood. Members continue to actively participate in consultations and open houses, and send letters to public and private officials to voice concerns and provide suggestions.

The 900 Albert development is moving forward, though the actual design of the buildings has not been finalized. The developer will be presenting an update at a public open house on February 21 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Hall. The DCA remains concerned about the south side of the building, which up to now is without any activity beyond truck traffic.

The segment of the 417 that crosses the O-Train tracks and Trillium multi-use pathway (MUP) will be replaced. The proposed replacement bridges are shorter in length than the existing structure and will be inserted using rapid replacement technologies. This will require some detours, affecting both Preston Street and the Trillium MUP. A public information session will be held on Thursday February 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Hall. Attendees will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed design, anticipated environmental impacts, and mitigation strategy.

On February 15, the draft of the preferred concept plan for the Booth Street Complex was presented by Canada Lands Company (CLC) at an open house held at St. Anthony’s Hall. The plan is the culmination of consultations, including feedback received at prior public meetings, from various community stakeholders, the Public Advisory Group, and local residents.

On January 24, the NCC reached a preliminary agreement with RendezVous LeBreton Group for the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats. While the agreement defines the main terms and conditions that will form part of a master development agreement, much more work remains to be done. Negotiations will continue with a deal for the sale of the land, which is expected no earlier than summer 2019.

On January 30, RBC Bluesfest organizers held a community open house at the Tom Brown Arena. The most often-mentioned challenge was safety and security, with the proposed solution being to increase security and a have a greater police presence. DCA representatives reinforced that post-concert revellers were having a negative impact on our neighbourhood and a solution to the issue is still needed.

The Dalhousie Community Association Community Garden will be starting its second season in a few short months. Last summer was a fabulous inaugural season, with over 100 community members of all ages rolling up their sleeves to build and fill raised beds. Many thanks to the Vietnamese Canadian Centre for the use of the space at Somerset and Preston, and for their support throughout the growing season.

For gardeners who had a plot last summer and would like to continue this season, please remember to let the Garden Coordinator know! For those who wish to be considered for a plot this year, please email us at dcacommunitygarden@gmail.com.

We’d love to hear from you! Find the Dalhousie Community Association online at www.ottawadalhousie.ca, on Twitter, and Facebook.