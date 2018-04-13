A farewell gathering for a cottonwood tree

by Kathryn Hunt

A group of neighbours gathered on St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate the life of this cottonwood tree, the largest privately owned tree in the city, which was planted around 1900.

Lynn Griffiths hosted the farewell gathering. As reported in the Dalhousie Community Association’s March report in The BUZZ, the tree was slated to be cut down over concerns about its age and safety.

Crews began (carefully) taking it down on April 10.

The tree has been calculated at 115 feet tall: about 11 storeys. It is presumed that it was planted just after the Great Fire of 1900, when the house that had originally stood at 63 Rochester burned down and was then rebuilt.

Many cottonwoods were donated to Ottawa by the United States in the aftermath of the fire, and this might be one of them.

Cottonwoods generally only grow near riverbanks, so it is believed that the tree was planted deliberately when the house was rebuilt.