CCCA Seniors Committee: Avoiding, limiting, and managing dementia

by Stephen Thirlwall

Dementia is not just one specific thing. It comprises a range of different diseases and conditions that share an overlapping set of symptoms but have different causes. It is a group of neurocognitive disorders with differing degrees of severity. That is, changes in the brain disrupt a person’s normal brain (and subsequently body) functioning.

There are some disorders that do not fall under the umbrella of dementia though they also share some similar symptoms; for example, vitamin deficiencies and thyroid disease. If caught early enough, these later conditions are far more treatable.

Because of overlapping symptoms, doctors need to be very careful in diagnosing the true cause in each specific case.

Alzheimer’s disease makes up the largest portion of dementia cases in Canada (60% to 80% depending on which statistics you look at).

Vascular (blood vessel related) dementia following a stroke is the second largest group. Some other forms are Huntington’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Dementia is an illness of the elders in the population. Its presence increases with age. Three percent of people worldwide in the age bracket of 65 to 74 years old are affected by dementia. While this is a small percentage, the number of people afflicted is significantly large.

For those aged from 75 to 84, 19 percent are affected. And for 85 and older, almost 50 percent have some level of dementia. The percentages in developed countries, where the overall populations are aging, are above average.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada, there were 564,000 Canadians living with dementia in 2016. But directly and indirectly (e.g., family members, close friends and caregivers) at least 1.1 million Canadians are impacted. This is because every person with dementia requires care.

By 2031, the number of those with dementia is expected to reach 937,000 as our population ages. There are currently 16,000 people under 65 years old with dementia. For those over 65, 65 percent are women; however, more women live beyond 65 than men. Each year about 25,000 new cases are diagnosed.

The annual cost of care to Canadians is $10.4 billion, but only five percent of Canada’s health research budget goes to dementia research.

Dementia is not a normal part of aging. Everyone becomes a little more senile and naturally loses some of their cognition and memory. Dementia, however, involves greater and more rapid decline in mental ability, which is severe enough to interfere with a person’s functions in daily life. It becomes more obvious to those around the person with dementia. That’s when we have to act and seek advice. If prepared, we can possibly sidestep the fear of losing our minds and the stigma attached to dementia.

For dementia, there is no known cure. However, various things can be done to improve chances of avoiding it or delaying and managing its effects.

In our society, in which people are very active in their later years and in which many people can live longer lives, we tend to deny our aging. Age awareness is a good place start to build support systems.

Identifying high risk groups of people is also important. High blood pressure, smoking, obesity and diabetes are high risk conditions for strokes, heart disease and other things, as well as dementia.

What are some warning signs of dementia? Memory loss, especially short-term memory; decline in thinking and cognitive abilities; inability to properly reason, plan and make judgements; loss of focus and attention; problems with basic language and visual perception; emotional problems; changes in mood and behaviour; decreased motivation; reduced ability to perform normal tasks. These symptoms can be related to many types of conditions, but a higher degree of them can be a sign of dementia.

Doctors have a cognitive checklist to help identify probable dementia.

Genetically related dementia could affect about 15 percent of those related to someone with dementia. The signs of this type of dementia usually appear at 40 to 50 years old.

There are three main ways to help avoid, limit, delay or maintain dementia.

One way is to improve personal behaviour, quality of life, lifestyle, diet and brain training. This includes eating healthy and not excessively, not smoking, avoiding too much sugar and salt, reducing alcohol intake, getting daily exercise and sleeping well. Decrease stress, anxiety and an overly sedentary lifestyle. Singing, reading, writing, dancing, drawing, painting, taking walks, going up and down stairs, recreation, meditating, praying and other such activities keep different parts of our brains active and our minds sharp. Try to avoid accidents that can harm your head and brain. These actions also help in the avoidance and management of many other diseases.

Another is to engage in human interactions with family and friends, volunteer caregivers or paid care to whatever degree is needed. Keep in touch with your doctor. Elders often feel better when they have regular interaction with young children or pets.

Third, medical treatments, long-term supportive care, and certain therapies are options for those diagnosed with dementia. Researchers are still looking for better solutions and possible cures. Some drugs are available that partially control mild to moderate disorders. Counselling, formal physical and mental exercise programs, music and other therapies can greatly assist patients.

Anything that helps reduce social isolation, mobility problems and depression will help address dementia.

To cope with existing dementia, it is important to set everyday goals and use various tools to help get through the day. Reminders need to be placed around the home. Some people put signs on doors, always place house keys near the front door, have photos of family and friends present, and have the caregiver provide regular verbal reminders.

Sorry, I just lost my train of thought. What was I saying? Where am I? And who are you? These questions may sound silly here, but they are cues to pay attention to.