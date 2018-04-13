Dalhousie Community Association: New developments, concerns over crime and the Bluesfest effect

by Anne Bell

Development continues to be a consistent pressure on our neighbourhood.

The DCA hosted representatives from Claridge Homes at its April meeting.

A development manager gave an overview of the proposed five towers project at Lebreton East. These will be tall—two at 25 storeys, two at 30, and the last tower at 45 storeys.

The height is supposedly to align with city zoning for transit-oriented design. Residents in the existing three buildings expressed concern over the resulting density of 1,950 new units right next door.

Other issues raised by the DCA included affordable housing and integration with other developments in the vicinity.

Addressing crime concerns

Stephanie Lemieux, community police officer for Centretown, also spoke at the April meeting. She addressed concerns about recent shootings in the neighbourhood and criminal activity in general. She urged all community members to report any crime they witness, including suspicious activity such as casing houses or trying car doors.

All reports are important, as the police rely on information from citizens to justify increased patrols.

Reporting can be done online at ottawapolice.ca, by phone at 613-236-1222 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppers.ca or by phone at 1-800-760-8100.

Reducing Bluesfest impact

Representatives from the Bluesfest board and staff from the City of Ottawa’s Special Events Advisory Team met with Booth Street residents to discuss concerns surrounding the upcoming festival. Plans for the 2018 festival include more police in the area circulating on bicycles, social media warnings about the consequences of public intoxication, and more portable toilets along Albert Street.

In addition, festival goers will no longer be permitted to exit and re-enter the festival grounds. It is hoped that this measure will reduce drunkenness, as festival goers have been observed leaving the grounds to drink from alcohol stashed nearby.

Community garden gearing up

Though it’s hard to believe spring will ever come, the DCA Community Garden is gearing up for the growing season. Gardeners will be all hands on deck in early May to prepare for planting. A few garden beds will be moved from under a shady tree into a sunnier spot, and new soil will be added to the beds.

Contact us

Check out our newly refreshed website at www.ottawadalhousie.ca, where you can sign up for email updates and more.