Demolition at 151 Metcalfe

As reported in The BUZZ last May (“The Skyline: Controlled Demolitions,” by Robert Smythe), the 49-unit London Arms at 151 Metcalfe Street is now coming down, as seen in this photo contributed by Eric Goodwin.

The property was bought some time ago by Morguard, the developers of the adjacent 150 Elgin Street tower. The London Arms was built in 1938 for the apartment king Harold Shenkman. This will be the largest residential building demolition that Centretown has seen in decades.

No specific redevelopment plans or applications are in place. In the interim the land will be fenced, with landscaping along the Metcalfe and Gloucester Street edges.