Editorial: Joe or Jane Centretown, cub reporter

by Kathryn Hunt

Managing Editor

There are a lot of ways to get involved with your community newspaper. You can get in touch with our distribution managers and pick up a route: they call it “BUZZercise.”

A couple of hours per month getting to know your neighbourhood a little bit better can be truly rewarding: for a sense of what’s involved and what you can get out of it, watch these pages for “BUZZ at the Door,” a regular column on being a volunteer carrier for The BUZZ written by our own Charles Akben-Marchand.

You can also get in touch with us with your story ideas. Is there a new business you’d like to know more about? A community event that you think should be better known? A Centretowner who has done something truly extraordinary? If you’ve ever wondered about something you pass each day, let us know: maybe we can shed some light.

But you can also contribute directly as a writer or photogapher.

All of our writers and photographers are volunteers. Some have a background in journalism or communications: many don’t. Some have even discovered a newfound journalistic talent by volunteering to write for The BUZZ.

If you’d like to contribute, get in touch at editor@centretownbuzz.com. If you have a particular area of interest (City Hall, development, heritage, business and entrepreneurship, entertainment, transportation, social services — the sky is the limit) let us know. We’ll take your story ideas and help you craft an article out of them. We will also keep you in mind when we’re contacted with press releases that might be in your area of interest.

If you’re willing to write more general articles, we can also add you to a list of writers who are contacted when we get more general story leads. We’ll contact you and let you know about the story, who the main contacts are, and any other background information we can get for you. Then, you can take the story and run with it.

If that sounds like fun (and in your editor’s humble opinion, it is), email editor@centretownbuzz.com and sign up!