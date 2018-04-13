Planet of the Scapes: Leftovers are winter’s friend

by Pearl Pirie
Having found no appealing recipes for garbanzo bean flour, I modified a lentil loaf recipe which called for black beans. The black beans would cause a black cast to the loaf, which is not appetizing. This recipe is better in look and taste.
Boil 45 minutes in 5 cups of water:
1/2 cup sorghum
2 tablespoons flaxseed
2 tablespoons dehydrated vegetables
1 cup black lentils, split
Mix to the consistency of hummus:
1/2 cup robust olive oil
1 cup water
Two cups fava and garbanzo bean flour
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt.
Grate 3 large carrots. Mix into the garbanzo bean mixture.
Set aside.
Cook on low:
3 stalks celery, chopped
1 yellow onion, chopped
Let the onions cook on medium until they are translucent.
When sorghum and lentil is cooked, mix all ingredients together. Scoop into two 9×5 pans.
Bake at 375 for 1 hour.
They are good as is, or top with mushroom sauce or hot sauce.
Prepare your food processor or blender. Put in the fruit first and blend, adding the milk gradually.
2 clementines
2 bananas
2 tbs Nutella
2 cups almond milk
Strain and serve.
Pearl Pirie is a poet. Sign up for her quarterly mailing list at:
eepurl.com/0PrzH. Commission a poem for birthdays and anniversaries at www.pearlpirie.com where you can see all her books. Watch www.treereadingseries.ca for how you can help.