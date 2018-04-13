Planet of the Scapes: Leftovers are winter’s friend

by Pearl Pirie

Having found no appealing recipes for garbanzo bean flour, I modified a lentil loaf recipe which called for black beans. The black beans would cause a black cast to the loaf, which is not appetizing. This recipe is better in look and taste.

Main dish: Lentil loaf

Boil 45 minutes in 5 cups of water:

1/2 cup sorghum

2 tablespoons flaxseed

2 tablespoons dehydrated vegetables

1 cup black lentils, split

Mix to the consistency of hummus:

1/2 cup robust olive oil

1 cup water

Two cups fava and garbanzo bean flour

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt.

Grate 3 large carrots. Mix into the garbanzo bean mixture.

Set aside.

Cook on low:

3 stalks celery, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

Let the onions cook on medium until they are translucent.

When sorghum and lentil is cooked, mix all ingredients together. Scoop into two 9×5 pans.

Bake at 375 for 1 hour.

They are good as is, or top with mushroom sauce or hot sauce.

Dessert: Milkless shake

Prepare your food processor or blender. Put in the fruit first and blend, adding the milk gradually.

2 clementines

2 bananas

2 tbs Nutella

2 cups almond milk

Strain and serve.

