Tear down the walls: Centretown CHC gets $5.4 million for renovations

by Kathryn Hunt

Board members, employees, volunteers, politicians and members of the community gathered to smash a ceremonial hole in the wall at the Centretown Community Health Centre (CCHC) on March 13.

Among those present were MPP Yasir Naqvi, Councillor Catherine McKenney, and Chantale LeClerc, CEO of Champlain Local Health Integration Network (LHIN).

The Government of Ontario is investing $5,465,000 in the CCHC to give the people and communities it serves better access to health and social services close to home. These funds have allowed construction to begin on renovations to the 420 Cooper Street community health centre.

The renovations will result in 5,500 more square feet of community and clinical space, beyond improving the current building, which will allow the CCHC to serve over 600 more clients. The anticipated completion date is summer 2019.

The centre will be renovating its current space and, as part of the first phase of renovation, has moved its administrative services to 400 Cooper. The March 13 event marked the beginning of renovations at the 420 Cooper building.

The CCHC serves a large and diverse community of over 15,000 people, including the LGBTQI2S community, refugees and new Canadians, francophones, and those with disabilities.

The expansion will increase access to comprehensive primary health and community services such as mental health and addictions programs, as well as providing increased space to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

In his introductory remarks, Sacha Baharmand, president of the CCHC board of directors, said, “A few years ago, the board and staff recognized that, effectively, we had run out of space and the space we had did not meet the new standards of a health care facility.”

When he spoke at the event, MPP Naqvi added, “We knew this when I sat on the board in the early 2000s. The demand for health services had been growing even then.”

The centre explored a number of options, including moving to a different location. But the cost of moving proved to be too high, and the community made it clear that they wanted the centre to stay where it was.

“That was a bit of a revelation,” MPP Naqvi said. “We all thought we’d just find a better place, or find some land and build something in the downtown core, but the community really wanted it to stay at 420 Cooper Street. There’s familiarity, there’s comfort with this centre, not to mention its great accessibility for the very diverse community that this centre serves.”

He also stressed that it was important for the staff at the CCHC to be able to work in an environment that allows them to focus on their work and use their training and experience to the fullest.

“There will be dust and mess but this is short-term pain for long-term gain,” he added, “and the gain will be better quality health care for our community.”

Simone Thibault, executive director of the CCHC, said, “We were told, if you’re doing this, make sure it’s for now and for later. Whatever investment you make, you need to be sure it’s for the good of the community and what you can forecast is happening. And at the time, we were looking at the forecast and the downtown core was growing.”

Thibault said that this part of the expansion would be the hard part and the CCHC would need the support of the community. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the community,” she said, “because they keep us honest and often tell us what’s working and what isn’t.” She added that improving accessibility would be one of the main objectives of the renovations, to ensure that everyone who came to the CCHC felt welcomed.

“This expansion will address our waiting list and ensure people’s mental and physical health needs are met faster. The expanded centre will also reduce the isolation of marginalized people by providing welcoming and safe gathering spaces.”