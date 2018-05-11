Making your vote count in the June 7 election

by Aleksandra Milosevic

You have likely heard that Ontario is heading into a provincial election on June 7. Provincial governments, alongside their federal and municipal counterparts, make decisions that affect citizens’ lives every day.

Alongside the federal government, the provincial government makes decisions regarding the amount of funds that will be designated to cities. It can take steps which increase access to needed services within Ontario and is accountable to Ontario residents.

Provincial government is responsible for a wealth of programs and services such as hydro, schools, child care, Children’s Aid, health care, long-term care, drivers’ licences, provincial parks, provincial highways, air and water quality, employment rights, newcomer settlement, transit funding to cities, correctional services, provincial police (OPP), provincial courts and Legal Aid, and colleges and universities.

Community health centres, such as Centretown and Somerset West CHC, promote democratic engagement and encourage our residents to get out and vote.

This aligns with our strategic goal of civic participation: we know that communities that are more engaged tend to do better in terms of both individuals’ health and their community’s overall health.

Since the late 70s, voter turnout has been on the decline in Canada and other countries. This trend is even more pronounced among low-income residents, who tend to be less likely to vote than those in higher-income brackets.

Low voter turnout leads directly to a sense of disconnectedness and decreased civic participation. In turn, issues affecting low-income communities tend to carry less relevance in the political arena.

Centretown and Somerset West Community Health Centres have been part of the Making Voices Count Initiative for many years, looking to turn this tide the other way.

Through sustained, long-term community engagement of residents, partners and governments, MVC has been working to increase voter turnout and create a culture of long-term civic engagement.

Making Voices Count is a cross-collaborative initiative, which works with city decision makers to create a city for all. It is driven by residents, the Coalition of Community Health and Resource Centres, City for All Women Initiative, and community partners.

As part of the engagement effort, numerous community conversations were held in the lead-up to this provincial election to identify the key issues affecting low-income communities.

Four issues were identified: affordable housing, affordable transit, child care and income security.

Between now and June 7, we encourage all residents to make sure they are registered to vote.

Information on voting can be found at www.elections.on.ca/en.html (or call 1-888-668-8683).

Find your local candidates

You can find your local candidates by visiting:

PC Party: www.ontariopc.ca/our_candidates

Liberal Party: www.ontarioliberal.ca/candidates

NDP: www.ontariondp.ca/candidates

Green Party: gpo.ca/find-candidate

Find which riding you are in at www.elections.on.ca/en/voting-in-ontario/electoral-districts.html

Find out where you vote

If your name and address are on the Voters List, you will receive a voter information card by mail. It will tell you where to vote on election day as well as advance poll locations.

Bring that and one piece of ID with you on June 7.

Websites for party platforms

You can learn more about what different parties are saying:

Progressive Conservatives: www.ontariopc.ca

Liberals: www.ontarioliberal.ca

New Democratic Party: ontariodp.com

Green Party: www.gpo.ca

As well, attend all candidates’ meetings in your area and think about which party’s platform best represents your values and issues of importance to you.

Most importantly, on June 7, make your vote count!

This column is a collaboration between the Centretown and Somerset West Community Health Centres (CHCs). They provide a full range of health and social services to individuals and families. Through leadership and support, they foster the active participation of individuals and groups in a common effort to build healthier communities.