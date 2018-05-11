Meet the candidates: We ask what they think the key election issues are

by Jack Hanna

At the biggest all-candidates meeting in the provincial riding of Ottawa Centre, expect to hear about free drugs, free child care, climate change, and widening the Queensway.

The all-candidates meeting, sponsored by 11 community associations, is at the Glebe Community Centre, Thursday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m.

The BUZZ asked the major-party candidates in Ottawa Centre what issues they expect will be raised at the event.

Liberal Yasir Naqvi, the incumbent, says the election is about safeguarding and advancing public services, particularly health care and child care.

“We need to defend against cuts to these very important services,” he says. “We have conservatives who say we have to balance the budget, which is important, but not at the cost of services.”

Naqvi is Ontario’s Attorney General and Government House Leader.

The Liberal platform includes free child care for children from the age of two-and-a-half until they start kindergarten. As well, the Liberals promise to broaden their pharmacare program to include free prescription drugs for seniors. (They recently introduced free prescription drugs for those under age 25.)

“We have to build public services,” says Naqvi, “to enhance productivity and improve the quality of life.”

For the NDP’s Joel Harden, one concern dominates.

“The issue that drove me into this race is climate change,” he said. “If we don’t address this issue and do it now, we won’t be able to address all the other issues.”

In the heart of Ottawa, tackling climate change means opposing widening of the Queensway, says Harden, a researcher for the Canadian Federation of Students.

“I’m not against cars,” he said, “but we need to begin the transition to sustainable transportation.

“Massive expansion of the 417 is wrong. I would use that money to make the LRT more affordable and to provide more frequent bus service at peak hours.”

As he knocks on doors, says Harden, people want to talk about affordable housing, student debt and quality jobs. The NDP says it would build affordable housing and insist developers include affordable housing in new projects. The NDP also says it would convert student loans to grants.

The Green Party’s Cherie Wong speaks of health care and youth.

“People need affordable and accessible health care,” says Wong, “and that includes dental, vision and preventative care, and addiction and mental-health services.”

She also wants to ensure young people get the preparation they need. The 22-year-old is a recent graduate of the University of Ottawa in criminology and psychology. She met too many university students who were in the wrong place and adrift.

“We don’t need to send every kid to university,” she said. “We are not sending enough people to skills programs to be electricians and carpenters.”

Progressive Conservative candidate Colleen McCleery, a management consultant, was unavailable for an interview.

The Dalhousie Community Association and the Centretown Citizens Community Association are among the organizations sponsoring the May 17 all-candidates meeting. Admission is free. It promises to be a lively event.

After each question, moderator David Reevely, who covers provincial affairs for The Citizen, will not only invite candidates to respond but also to debate among themselves.