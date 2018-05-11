OCDSB Trustee Report: Vote for fair funding on June 7; film crews at Glashan Public School

by Erica Braunovan,

OCDSB Trustee, Zone 10

As the warm weather draws near, so too does the provincial election!

Along with my fellow trustee, Shawn Menard (Rideau-Vanier/Capital), I’m looking for parents to help make quality public education for all children in Ontario a priority in this campaign and after the election.

Our province’s elementary and secondary schools — and our kids — are suffering the consequences of a broken funding model. With an out-of-date definition of what is considered the “minimum accepted standard,” parents are too often left carrying the burden of fundraising for education enrichments such as technology, playground equipment, library resources and art supplies. Modernizing the minimum standard would lift up all kids and their education experience.

When we rely too heavily on parent fundraising, we are replicating the inequality seen in our communities at large, the same inequality we are trying to eradicate with accessible education.

Learning outcome reports indicate a significant and unacceptable difference in education outcomes for students living in low-income neighbourhoods. In its 2017 Annual Report on Ontario’s Publicly Funded Schools, People for Education reported that nearly half of elementary schools raised money for learning resources. Further, for every one dollar raised by the bottom 10 percent of elementary schools, the top 10 percent raised $49. A decade ago, the ratio was one to 25.

When a candidate calls you or knocks on the door, ask them if they will help ensure all our province’s kids have equal opportunity to quality education. Ask them if they will: 1) Revise the outdated funding model for Ontario’s public schools; and 2) Modernize what constitutes the core elements of public education to include technology, playgrounds and creative supplies.

Without this progress, the gap between affluent and low-income schools and the learning experiences of their students will grow wider. Let’s get our provincial representatives to make enriched education the standard.

We have letters, emails, postcards and social media tools to get the message out to provincial candidates. Email me at erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca if you’d like to receive this material.

Lights, camera, Glashan!

Centretown’s Glashan Public School is a participant in the New Pedagogies for Deep Learning Project, an international movement to build knowledge and practices that develop deep learning. The global partnership works with more than 1,300 schools in seven countries to promote the skill set that every student needs to flourish in today’s world: Collaboration, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Citizenship, Character and Communication.

A Brazilian team of filmmakers is developing a deep learning documentary, set to air next year. The crew was in Ottawa recently, along with Michael Fullan, Global Leadership Director of New Pedagogies for Deep Learning, to interview staff and students at Glashan about their experiences with the global program. Stay tuned for their screen debut!

Parents Reaching Out (PRO) Grants

Good schools become great schools when parents are involved in their children’s learning and well-being. Ontario’s PRO Grants are designed to support parents in identifying barriers to parent engagement in their own community and developing local solutions to address these barriers in support of student achievement, human rights and equity, and well-being. Your school council can now submit an application at education.factorial.ca. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m.

Upcoming Events

2018 Volunteer Appreciation Reception

Thursday, May 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Confederation Education Centre

Please join us as we celebrate the valuable contributions of our community members, parents, and businesses. We are pleased to invite all volunteers to our Community Recognition Awards. Whether you have coached teams, led clubs or activity groups, been members of advisory committees to the board or some other role — this is our chance to show our appreciation for the contributions you make.

There is no cost or fee to participate in this event. Light refreshments will be provided. Free parking is available behind Confederation Education Centre and behind Nepean Sportsplex (1645 Woodroffe Ave.).