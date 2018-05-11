Profiles: Meet your candidates

Yasir Naqvi (Liberal): It has been an honour to serve as your MPP. Together, we have built a liveable community with quality public services. As I knock on doors every weekend, I experience the positive difference we are making firsthand.

Thanks to your support I have been able to advocate on your behalf and am excited about everything we have accomplished.

Better Health care: We provided nearly $5.5 million to expand the Centretown Community Health Centre, giving patients better access to health care in our community. They will benefit from modernized facilities, greater accessibility, as well as increased health care space for mental health, addictions programs and medical health services.

Active Transit: Dedicated active transit networks are critical to our community, ensuring safety for cyclists and pedestrians. That is why, by using money from pricing carbon, we are investing $4.7 million to build bicycle lanes and greenspace on Albert and Slater streets in downtown Ottawa, reducing pollution in our community.

Protecting the Ottawa River: Having a green community is better for all. That is why we contributed nearly $100 million to the Ottawa River Action Plan, eliminating almost all remaining combined sewer overflows into the Ottawa River.

Care and Opportunity: I am committed to building a fair and caring society that gives everyone an opportunity to grow and succeed by investing in:

OHIP+: Free pharmacare for everyone under the age of 25 and, starting August 2019, everyone 65+ will also have full coverage.

Free child care between the ages of two-and-a-half to kindergarten, saving families, on average, $17,000 per child.

Improving access to mental health and addictions services with $2.1 billion over four years.

My promise to you is that I will continue to work as hard as I can to keep building a better community.

For more information, visit www.yasirnaqvi.ca or contact me at ynaqvi@yasirnaqvi.ca or 613-454-7722.

Joel Harden (NDP): Joel Harden is an educator, a community organizer, a writer, and a father of two young children. He is a proud Ottawa Centre resident who has spent a lifetime advocating for social and environmental justice.

In his previous work at the Canadian Labour Congress, Joel designed the campaign that won an expansion of the Canada Pension Plan. In 2012, Joel left the CLC to write a book on grassroots social movements and teach in the Department of Law and Legal Studies at Carleton University. He was recently part of the successful campaign against the Energy East pipeline.

Joel has served as president of the Colonel By Child Care Centre and currently works as the National Researcher for the Canadian Federation of Students. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from York University.

For fun, Joel has run drama camps for kids in Ottawa Centre. He is also an amateur endurance athlete (cross-country skiing, cycling, and swimming).

Cherie Wong (Green): Cherie Wong is proud to represent Ottawa Centre in the upcoming provincial election. As a queer young woman of colour in politics, Cherie seeks to engage socially marginalized groups in this upcoming Ontario election.

Cherie graduated from the University of Ottawa in July 2017, with double honours in Criminology and Psychology. As she began her degree, Cherie began her political involvement volunteering for Elizabeth May in the House of Commons.

Cherie has been an active participant in her community and Canadian politics.

Along with other youths, Cherie led the team to organize 2017 People’s Climate March in Ottawa. During her time at uOttawa, Cherie was an active volunteer in the student community. She was elected to the uOttawa’s residence association and volunteered as English tutor and foot patroller.

As part of her engagement in youth politics, Cherie is sitting her second term with the Young Greens of Canada as co-chair, and serving as youth policy critic of the GPC.

Cherie’s commitment and passion has led her to become a key leader in the Young Greens movement in Canada.

Colleen McCleery (PC): Colleen McCleery is a management consultant who holds a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine and an M.B.A. from Queen’s University. Colleen also holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Systems Design Engineering from the University of Waterloo. A long-time resident of Ottawa, Colleen has a strong understanding of both the private and public sector.