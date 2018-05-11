Still crazy (and in print) after all these years

It was the end of an era last month, when the other Centretown print newspaper, the Centretown News, announced that they were changing their business model and shifting to an online-only format (the April issue was their last).

The News, which was produced by students of journalism at Carleton University, will be merging with the multimedia student publication Capital News Online to become a new outlet – Capital Current. It will continue to cover Centretown, but will also branch out to cover news in other parts of the city as well.

This leaves The Centretown BUZZ as the only print newspaper exclusive to Centretown. It’s a distinction we’re proud of.

It takes work to produce a print newspaper, it’s true. Printing costs are high, and we rely on advertising to cover all of our expenses — we don’t receive any grants or subsidies. And we rely on our core of dedicated volunteers to get The BUZZ to your doors. But we think it’s worth it.

A physical, on-paper newspaper is specific to a place. The only place you can get a copy of our paper is in the neighbourhood it belongs to. The folded-up pages of The BUZZ find their way into coffee shops and living rooms and kitchens all over the downtown core: in an increasingly digital world, we like to think they’re a sign of a physical community.

The concerns and the stories in these pages are ours: sure, someone in Seattle or Singapore could read about them on our website, but really, this paper is about our own backyard and no one else’s. There is a value in staying local.

And while you might see a single story passed along online, studies still show that printed community newspapers, generally, get read from cover to cover. On paper, there’s less “tl;dr (too long; didn’t read)” and more careful reading. And you might find out about something you wouldn’t have gone looking for online.

So we’re still on paper and hand-delivered, and proud of it. It’s old-fashioned and analog, but that might be just what a hyper-digital world needs.

If you want to get involved, get in touch!

— Kathryn Hunt