The Skyline: The Albert Street corridor – Wonder wall or community crusher?

by Robert Smythe

What does the community expect from the development gold rush that the City of Ottawa hopes will follow the opening of LeBreton Flats’ LRT stations at Booth and Bayswater?

Some fear that this building-boom bonanza is destined to become a wall of disconnected tower compounds that turn their backs on the nearby neighbourhood. In theory, this is intended to be a high-minded exercise in community building, or “placemaking,” as the planners like to call it.

On April 26, over 150 people crowded a small meeting room at the Good Companions Seniors’ Centre to find out. Three big projects were on offer: Trinity Centre at 900 Albert Street, perhaps the 15th version of a development concept in as many years proposed for the tiny triangle of land adjacent to the City Centre; the East Flats, a revision of unrealized plans originally okayed at the turn of the millennium as the initial stage of the LeBreton Flats’ renaissance; and the new Central Library lands, with accompanying high rises.

Of course, the elephant in the room was LeBreton Flats itself, Ottawa’s black hole of broken dreams and abandoned schemes. Those three developments, which are now undergoing the city’s rezoning approval process, are really just edge conditions, add-ons. And all three fall within distinctly separate community design plans that they intend to blow up in a big way.

Somerset Ward Councillor Catherine McKenney opened the session. “There was no doubt that we would see new development with the light rail train. But it’s up to the City to ensure quality urban design, with affordability and housing that meets everyone’s needs.”

She stressed that, if we are going to have vertical communities, they will need to include good public spaces and amenities, adding that “the development has to be good for our neighbourhood” because this benefits the new growth as well.

Stephen Willis, the City of Ottawa’s general manager of planning, followed with talk of real connectivity between the new developments and the established residential communities, with promises of new parks and services to come.

But there was little evidence of this. None of the projects featured any significant amount of open space (they are crammed with building densities heretofore unseen in the city) and were devoid of specifics on the kind of amenities that might be provided.

A resident of the Lorne Avenue Heritage District voiced her concerns about the wall of towers going up at the end of her street, which could create a barrier for residents of the historic low-rise areas.

This elicited a lecture from Willis on the power of Ontario’s provincial planning policies requiring high-density transit-oriented developments at all new rapid transit stations and the city’s determination to enforce them with dramatically increased building height.

The development applications for all three of the high-rise clusters now before the city require significant changes in the maximum building heights now permitted. They will double, triple, or quadruple the existing limits. And the trio of towers is actually encompassed by the urban design guidelines of three distinct but seemingly disconnected community design plans, which will be heavily impacted by the unknowns of the increasingly uncertain LeBreton Flats megaproject.

Those who had bought into the first phase of the incomplete Claridge development now stretching alongside the aqueduct, Fleet Street pumping station and tailrace were particularly aggrieved. “We were sold a package,” said one condo owner, referring to the mid-rises that were once promised for the East Flats site.

Apart from questioning the need for so many very tall buildings and the requirement for human scale, the issues of parking, commercial vehicle loading facilities and traffic congestion dominated the public comments expressed throughout the meeting.

Martha Musgrove, of Booth Street, pointed out the bulk of the through traffic in the area was interprovincial, with peak period commuter travel to and from Gatineau, and the effect that the additional traffic generated by thousands of new residential units would have on this.

According to John Manconi, general manager of transit and transportation, the city is intending to undertake a transportation study of this traffic, but not until 2020, by which time these developments will have already been approved.

Chief long-term transportation planner Vivi Chi hastened to say that Ottawa is pinning its hopes on increased transit ridership, walking, and cycling to accommodate the additional traffic demands.

There was much skepticism in the room. One resident noted that “these are just words… beautiful, reassuring words. Good wishes.”

This was followed by a chorus of “Just say no!” from the audience.

That outcome is unlikely, but we left the meeting with many unanswered questions and unsure as to exactly how the City of Ottawa would meet its obligation to shape such growth in directions that will result in sustainable, liveable neighbourhoods.

Ottawa is considering a monocultural forest of building types (only tall towers) for three parcels of land adjacent to LeBreton Flats. Residents were shown the current proposals at an open house on April 26. High-quality public places in the spaces between them for people to frolic upon, like this one for the new Central Library, are promised. The details remain conceptual.

The East Flats, where the current height limits are set at six to 10 storeys would be increased to 45 storeys (down from 55 in a previous draft of the proposal).

The lands adjacent to the site of the new Central Library, where the existing maximum building height limits would be boosted from 6 and 12 storeys to 33 storeys.

Trinity Square, where the 30-storey height limit established by the Bayview Community Design Plan would now be more than doubled to 65 storeys.