The wasps in your yard: fascinating, important pollinators

by Gail McGuire and Alex Meek

Wasps live all over the world, except in polar regions. They are in the same family as bees and ants. There are fossil records of wasps in the Jurassic period.

We see wasps in gardens, in parks, flying above the grass, or at water fountains. We see them around garbage, or flying around dead animals. Sometimes we are stung and we don’t know why. They are all around us, especially late in the summer, yet we know little about them.

Wasps play an important role in the ecosystem, as minor pollinators and as predators.

When we plant flower or food gardens or trees, we attract pollinators. We are encouraged to plant what will support them, and to reserve natural spaces, allowing for native plants and shelter. This practice is being encouraged beside highways and farm fields. Understanding the vital role that pollinators play in the natural environment and in farming practices has become a subject which conservationists and scientists promote.

Usually, we think of bees and butterflies when we think of pollinators. However, there are other insects which are pollinators, including wasps. Where pollinators are encouraged, you are likely to encourage wasps as well, for very interesting reasons.

There are solitary wasps and social wasps. The three main social wasps of Ontario are the paper wasp, the bald faced hornet, and the the yellowjacket.

It is useful to have their scientific names because their common names are confusing. Sometimes they are all called paper wasps, or yellowjackets, for example, and the bald faced hornet, which is not a hornet, also has many nicknames.

Wasps have four life stages: egg, larva, pupa, and adult.

The adult has three main body parts; the head, the thorax, and the abdomen.The thorax and abdomen are joined together by a narrow segment called the petiole. People call this the skinny waist. This skinny waist prevents it from eating anything solid. Instead, it sips plant nectar, tree sap, or any sugary liquid, through its proboscis, which is like a straw.

During the course of foraging for nectar, pollen is acquired on the body of the wasp and is subsequently transferred to other flowers, causing pollination.

Social wasps live in a colony, which is founded by a queen. In colonies, the wasps live together and have duties including defending the nest from predators.

Humans are sometimes perceived as a threat if we are close to the nest or if the nest is disturbed, and wasps can sting repeatedly.

The founding queen mates before the winter and stores the sperm in her body. She hibernates in a hollow log or woodpile.

In the spring she looks for a safe spot to build her nest, in a bush, or tree, or under a porch roof. A yellowjacket can build above ground or underground, depending on which kind it is.

Wasps have mandibles which they use to chew wood or plant fibers or even cardboard if they find some. They mix it with their saliva and make a paper. The queen begins the nest, makes six-sided cells and lays an egg in each cell.

The eggs hatch into larvae. At this point in the life cycle, the larva needs to eat caterpillars, flies, and other insects, including insects that feed on food crops.

They can also eat carrion, or the meat of dead animals. Initially, it is the queen who hunts for food for the larvae, and she will chew the meat into smaller pieces for the larvae.

In turn, the adult gets its sugary liquid from another amazing source. It nibbles the mouthparts of the larva and the larva gives off a sugary liquid!

When the larva has completed its growth, it seals itself off in its cell and becomes a pupa, which is the third stage in the life cycle.

It emerges from the cell as an adult. Initially, female workers emerge and take over duties such as increasing the building of the nest and hunting for food for the larvae. The queen can then devote herself to egg laying.

Wasp adults will find water at water fountains, puddles or other water sources.They bring water to cool down their nest. There is also another way to cool down their nest: they flap their wings really fast.

At the end of the summer, there are hundreds of wasps in the colony. At that point, males and new queens are produced.

Only queens survive, hibernate through the winter, and start new colonies in the spring.

Wasps are considered minor pollinators. They are not as furry as bees and do not accidentally get pollen on them as much as bees do. They do not deliberately collect pollen as bees do. Their main role in the ecosystem is as predators, and they are considered to be beneficial by gardeners and farmers.