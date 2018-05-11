Urban gardeners: it’s easy to make your own pest-free, small-space compost

by Deborah Rosenlund

Evidently, Centretown is sold on summer gardens.

They’re blooming everywhere in public parks and on private properties, thriving in giant planters of offices and restaurants, and tenderly cared for in pots and containers on the rooftops, terraces and balconies of our apartments and condos. A stroll through Centretown reveals the results of all the work done by those who rejoice in the opportunity to produce a showpiece of a garden or at the very least, find enjoyment in the challenge.

Centretown: start your composters!

Every year, a few more urban gardeners discover that producing a pail of hearty compost is easy to do and surprisingly no-muss, no-fuss and pest free if you follow two important tips. First, be fastidious about what you put in the pail (absolutely no meat, dairy or sugar). Second, don’t allow the contents to get soaked with water.

To get a great composter started, you’ll need a pail with a top that will keep the rain out. Good pails for converting to composters are available from most Centretown food shops, who receive them with bulk orders of cooking oil, honey, etc. Just ask for an empty one and give it a good rinse. They can be made of a type of tough plastic that’s not recyclable. Everyone wins when store owners see them taken off their hands, gardeners repurpose them for compost-making, and more plastic is kept out of the landfill.

No need to drill holes in the pail to make it into a composter – it will work well without any extra ventilation – and that’s a good thing too, because there’s also really no way to drill through most of them.

Once you have the pail situated in a handy location outside, i.e., on the balcony, you’re ready to compost! So, away you go, putting in your raw veggie waste (even better if it’s locally grown), coffee grounds and tea bags, rinsed-out egg shells, maybe you have some dried leaves or gardening waste cuttings, etc. Chop these up and toss them into the pail daily, layering with a handful of dirt thrown in once in a while. Smashing the rinsed egg shells into tiny bits, chopping up plant waste before it goes in, and giving your pail contents a bit of a stir once in a while, will help speed the process along.

Avoid disappointment

It’s actually quite easy to avoid the crushing disappointment that failed composting efforts produce, i.e., maggots, odors and pesky wildlife interference. Simply remember this: don’t put anything into the compost pail that would attract pests. This includes even a speck or hint of meat, meat juices, or any traces of dairy or sugar.

For your own good, keep your compost “recipe” simple and organic if possible. Be fastidious at this stage, and you’ll soon be rewarded with a pail of nutrient-fuelled soil, ready to power up your planters, plots and pots.

Keep a lid or a board over the top of the pail while your compost is doing its thing. Keep in mind that there is almost no ventilation in this smaller type of composter, so the lid should not seal tightly. But it has to be capable of keeping out a downpour of rain. Water left soaking the compost produces a sort of cesspool, a “malodorous atmosphere” so to speak, and we don’t want that. But this can easily be avoided, now that you know how. That’s right, keep a lid on it.

Be patient, it won’t be long

If you start now, your composter can be full by late summer and the contents on its way to becoming nutrient rich compost, ready for you to incorporate into fall transplanting efforts or bulb plantings.

Another option is to just let it sit in the covered pail over the winter and dig into it for all your gardening in the spring.

Get ready to congratulate yourself – you will be proud of the results of your efforts in your new improved garden!