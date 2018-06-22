Dalhousie Community Association

by Anne Bell

The Dalhousie Community Association (DCA) remains active in a variety of areas. At the last meeting, a representative from Somerset West Community Health Centre (SWCHC) presented on a new project: Building Community…Together.

The project is seeking to bring together Centretown residents of different backgrounds to help respond to rapid changes in the area. The project will be fully underway by August and is seeking people interested in becoming community champions.

The DCA remains opposed to key items in the development applications for 900 Albert and the East Flats. Formal letters have been sent to the city with concerns about pedestrian connectivity, green and public space, and affordable housing.

Also under discussion is the usage of Section 37 funds. Ideas range from a pedestrian bridge across the O-Train tracks, to more green-space, to upgrading the stairs connecting lower and upper Empress.

Letters sent by the DCA are now viewable on the DCA website.

Greenspace and parks are always in demand in Dalhousie. Councillor McKenney is looking for input on community wants and needs in city parks and greenspaces for all of Ward 14. Find an online survey on her Facebook page.

The community garden at Preston and Somerset is in full swing for the season. The gardens are off to a good start with the hot weather and nice rains. The garden has a brand new composting system and a set of new berry bushes.

The ice cream social on June 10 was a big success. Garden and community members came out and enjoyed some delicious Gelatini gelato. Thanks to both Gelatini and the TD Park People Grant that supported the event.

There are more garden activities planned throughout the summer. On July 3, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. is the next Master Gardener session. For these sessions, a Master Gardener joins garden members to provide helpful tips and tricks on how to manage common problems in the garden.

For the first session in June, about 10 members came out and received personalized advice from Master Gardener Claire. Another Master Gardener session is tentatively scheduled for early August.

Other events in the works are a cooking class with the Parkdale Food Centre in early August, a picnic and a movie at the garden co-hosted with Green Screen Ottawa, and a Market Day some time in September. More details will come as the dates and times for these events are finalized. Check the Garden’s website for more information.

