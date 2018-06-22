Summer is finally here!

OCDSB Trustee Report

by Erica Braunovan

Trustee, Zone 10

We made it! Another school year will soon be shelved. Thank you to all the parents, guardians, teachers and staff who supported our kids in learning, development and fun.

As a parent myself, the support of schools was especially important this year as I balance the needs of a daughter facing serious health challenges with those of my daughter who is excelling. Having begun their life in a Guyana children’s home, the two have an inextricable bond. They are deeply affected by what’s happening in each other’s lives, and that certainly was evident at school. Thank you to the teachers who go the extra distance to provide our children with care, understanding, compassion and encouragement. You’re helping build strong communities!

With that said, I am seeking re-election as school board trustee for Somerset/Kitchissippi (Zone 10) in October. If re-elected, I will continue to be an advocate for all students, ensuring they are provided with equitable, quality and culturally sound learning opportunities.

If there are any education issues or priorities that you think need a spotlight during the municipal elections, please email me at braunovancampaign@gmail.com.

In the meantime, there’s still work to be done…

2018-19 Budget

OCDSB has approved a $974.3 million budget for school year 2018-2019 and capital investments of $105.5 million. The largest budget investment is in the area of instruction and special education where $721.1 million is allocated — representing almost 74 percent of the total annual budget.

More information about the new budget is available at www.ocdsb.ca.

Director Selection Process

Dr. Jennifer Adams, OCDSB’s director of education, will be retiring effective December 31, 2018, after seven years of exceptional service and unprecedented achievement.

Over the coming months, the board will undertake a comprehensive recruitment process which includes community input, developing a position profile, advertising the position and candidate interviews.

The board is aiming to make a decision by the start of October in order to have a new director in place for January 1, 2019.

I am pleased to be a member of the board’s selection committee, although I am saddened to see Dr. Adams go. She has been a wonderful champion of education and of kids.

13 Reasons Why – Season 2

With school winding down, many teenagers may be looking forward to catching up on binge-worthy shows, such as Netflix’s second season of 13 Reasons Why. Season One depicted the story of a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide leaving behind 13 taped recordings of her reflections on what led to her death.

Season Two continues to address the sensitive issue of suicide and further explores issues including substance abuse, sexual assault and gun violence.

School staff have been liaising with social workers and psychology staff, and have been provided with information prepared by School Mental Health-Assist, a provincial implementation support team designed to help Ontario school boards to promote student mental health and well-being. Visit www.13reasonswhytoolkit.org for more helpful resources.

And above all, talk. The first step in talking about mental health and illness is just that — talking. Parents, kids, schools and communities all have a role to play in keeping lines of communication open.

On behalf of my fellow school board trustees, I wish you and your families a safe, sunny and very fun summer!