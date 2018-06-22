The Skyline: Taking a seat at the Chaudière

by Robert Smythe

For generations, one of Ottawa’s most powerful marvels has been hidden from public view, only visible in the distance when squinting through the steel girders in the noisy traffic on the wrong side of the Chaudière Bridge. You can now travel to the very edge of the Chaudière Falls. It is a transcendent experience. The site was officially opened as part of the Doors Open weekend in early June and will be accessible every day from now on. It is a fringe benefit of the new 29-megawatt electrical generation station just completed by Energy Ottawa, a division of Hydro Ottawa, which purchased all of the power rights at the Chaudière Falls in 2012. Above this stands the sweeping arch of the 1908 ring dam that spans the main channel, a stop-log dam designed by McRae and Kennedy, Engineers.

Once described as one of Eastern Canada’s greatest natural wonders, the falls were a landmark for the indigenous peoples who gathered near here and portaged around them. Victorian visitors likened it to a Niagara laid on its side. In 1613, Samuel de Champlain described the spectacle of the falls in some detail. And they were the dynamo that attracted the industries that founded modern Ottawa, ones that Jacques Gréber wanted to totally erase so that they could be returned to their wild state, as depicted in this 1815 romanticized view published by C. Ingrey of London (below).

The site’s new landscape architecture design begins on the roof of the new below-ground power station, leading to an esplanade along the headrace and out to a promontory at the edge of the ring dam, taking advantage of existing contours and rock outcroppings. This is one of the newly installed sculptural works. Not four goalposts, but something that refers to the island’s indigenous history. There is a minimal amount of interpretive signage. You have to download the app to get the full story.

Two of the Chaudière’s oldest buildings, an 1860s limestone power house and a repair shop, survive, clinging to the west end of the island. They are currently just stabilized shells but are heritage designated and scheduled for restoration some day. A decked steel viewing platform built out over the river is being constructed at the mill’s 1912 generating station near Booth Street, now off-line. The natural head (height of the falls) was 49 feet. After the construction of the ring dam this was raised by four or five feet, creating additional power potential that was quickly exploited.