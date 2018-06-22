Waves of beauty in Centretown

by Marit Quist-Corbett

Picture yourself on your way back from a hard day at work. Rushing through traffic. Clenching your teeth, gripping handlebars or steering wheel. Exhausted after putting in extra hours wiping tables, dealing with customers’ impossible demands. Imagine yourself a young mother at home all day with a new baby. Mad with fatigue and frustration because nothing has gone the way you wanted it to go.

Now visualize releasing all that tension at the end of the day in a huge room with tall windows. It’s possible. It’s not only possible, it’s happening already.

Yoga. Yoga is the answer for me. I do it every Tuesday at McNabb Recreation Centre. And when I go, what I look forward to most is the unhurried pace of this class, the utter freedom given to be yourself and to do what you need this particular day.

So, it’s complete anarchy?

No, no, not anarchy yoga. Yet not boot camp yoga either.

Evelyn leads the class with passion and compassion, impassioned about her ability to teach this practice and sensitive to everyone’s level of ability to follow along with her guidance.

The strange thing is, these days, there are just four of us. Four people coming to the Tuesday evening yoga class at McNabb. Four tired people stretching out on their mat. Four people finding relief and joy in this gentle session. Four people leaving McNabb with a smile on their face.

Why only four? I don’t get it. Is it for the lack of glamour here? Yes, there is just us, the students, the teacher, the music and our mats. Then why do I like it so much? It’s true that this class is eminently affordable and only a five-minute walk away. So, am I cheap and lazy? Maybe, but there’s more.

Listen to this and tell me this is not something we all need to hear in this frenzied world of Facebook and Twitter, in this atmosphere of mistrust and confrontation.

“You are a wave of beauty.”

I breathe.

“And a wave of bliss.”

I breathe more deeply.

“Merging with universal consciousness, with each breath in and with each breath out.”

I breathe. And feel an immense sense of peace.

Tell me, who wouldn’t love these lines?

Maybe, just maybe, these classes could contribute to a little more equanimity among us, a little more peace of mind.

I know they do for me.