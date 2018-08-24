Community collaboration leads to bike repair station

by Jared McIsaac

For several years now, St. Luke’s Table, in partnership with Somerset West Community Health Centre (SWCHC), has been running a bicycle repair clinic in Centretown aimed at cyclists who are living in poverty.

Given the success of the program and with a desire to empower individuals, St. Luke’s Table decided to pursue a permanent City of Ottawa bicycle repair station. Bicycle repair stations are equipped with tools, a stand and a pump; they allow riders to perform basic bicycle repair and are available 24/7.

After contacting the City of Ottawa, who explained the process for getting a station, St. Luke’s Table received permission from St. Luke’s Anglican Church to put the stand on church property.

Next, SWCHC agreed to sponsor the stand. With this in place, St. Luke’s Table contacted the City of Ottawa and they installed the station.

Thanks to the joint efforts of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, St. Luke’s Table, SWCHC and the City of Ottawa, a bicycle repair station is now located on the corner of Bell and Somerset Streets.

This station is a great way to promote and encourage low-cost, environmentally conscious transportation in Centretown. It is also a great example of community-minded stakeholders collaborating to the benefit of the community.

In celebration of this new bicycle repair station, St. Luke’s Table (760 Somerset St. W.) will be hosting an opening ceremony on Tuesday, September 11, at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend!