Feeling threatened on the street: where can you turn?

by Deborah Rosenlund

CCCA Seniors Committee

Seniors can feel safe when they walk along the streets of Centretown Ottawa, mainly due to the steady stream of pedestrian traffic, also known as “helpful passersby.”

However, sometimes we are confronted with awkward situations on the street involving verbal harassment, angry threats or stupid comments, like what happened to “Shirley Centretown” on Bank Street recently, when a perfect stranger yelled at her, “Hey you witch! Stay out of my ******* way!” (although Shirley was keeping her distance from him, believe me).

She carried on home, just a little worse for wear after the witchy comment, which she felt was a bit over the top.

A week later, on Bank Street, the same guy sidled up beside her and, this time, he got more personal. “Oh, you again? The next time I see you I’m going to kick you!”

He took off down the street. But this time Shirley got a good look at his face so she could identify him.

Though she didn’t try to catch up, she kept an eye on him and saw where he went, into a store. Shirley waited and watched from across the street (safely tucked inside Troubadour bookstore) until she saw the guy again out on the sidewalk, heading back the way he’d come, going north and out of the neighbourhood.

She didn’t want him to see that she lived close by. So, with her heart thumping like a rabbit, Shirley waited and then quietly crept home as soon as he was out of sight.

Alone at home she found little comfort: her heart was still pounding harder than she’d have liked and she decided she must be full of adrenaline.

Shirley hoped it would be helpful therapy to make a few phone calls and talk to neighbours and friends for support and comfort. Some of these provided helpful talk therapy: others recommended that she call the police.

Shirley felt pretty sure she’d get blown off by the police, calling to report that a youth had “suddenly” yelled an insult at an old lady. Was this a crime? Had she really been threatened?

Shirley had lived peacefully in Centretown most of her life and, until now, really had never felt so threatened.

She was curious. So, the next day, she decided to make the call and see what happens when a senior who feels threatened on the streets calls the police.

The police took her call and tried to get the story straight. But the advice that Shirley was hearing was not providing the assurance she was looking for. Watch out for him, they advised. Keep an eye out for him and cross the street if you see him. Don’t worry, he’s probably forgotten all about you.

None of this was encouraging to Shirley.

Still, she was glad to have made the call. At least they would have the incident on record, right? Was there going to be a report taken?

It started to sound like there was not necessarily going to be a lot of interest in what she considered to be her effort to document the incident, the sketch she’d made of the guy’s face or her description of him and his clothing.

Shirley was disappointed. But she could tell that they were listening, so she decided to share a couple of her thoughts with the police, while she at least felt she had their undivided attention:

Shirley decided to mention that she’d learned a lot in the past week. She told the police that she would share what she’d learned at the next monthly meeting of the CCCA Seniors Committee.

She would tell the seniors that, if they feel verbally threatened, don’t be silent about it: definitely reach out and tell someone. Otherwise the adrenaline will “eat you alive.”

The other thing she said she would tell them is not to call the police, because they’ll just blow you off and you’ll feel worse than before you called them.

There was silence on the phone. Shirley wondered if they’d hung up on her.

Then the police broke the silence.

They said they would take a report, they would get a description of the guy from her and they wanted her to call if she saw him again. They said they would be right there and have a talk with him.

So Shirley wrote down the report number they gave her and put it in her wallet. The police were right on the case.

Shirley explained that she didn’t have a cellular phone, but the police assured her that should she see the guy again, she should go into the nearest store and use their phone to call the police. She had a report number now.

The next evening she got a followup call from a police detective. This sounded encouraging, right up until the detective suggested she might try to get a picture, a photo of the guy.

Shirley told the detective she thought this was lousy advice to give to a senior.

She ended the call without revealing the fact she had a university degree in photography. She spent some time that evening trying to imagine herself getting her old digital camera out of its carrying case, setting up the shot and checking the light, while the guy was busy kicking her, as he had promised her he would.

Later that week, Shirley got another phone call – this time from a victim services office, offering further support if needed.

Even the advice from the police that she’d initially rolled her eyes over was coming in handy (except for the photo idea).

And, after watching the local news, she convinced herself that the same guy carried on down to Rideau Street, where a woman had indeed photographed him with her phone after he kicked her. He was nabbed by the police.

As for the seniors committee meeting, it went ahead as scheduled.

Shirley shared her advice, with one committee member presenting Shirley with a safety whistle for her key chain.

All’s well that ends well, believes Shirley, who received help from her neighbours and support from the Ottawa police.

There need be no doubt: our Centretown community works for seniors and can work to keep us all safe.

So let’s walk in the shade of our beautiful trees. Let’s walk slowly to avoid falls, and let’s walk with confidence, knowing that the police do care, and we can continue to enjoy the friendly and safe downtown streets of Canada’s national capital.