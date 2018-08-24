Neighbours help neighbours: The Centretown Emergency Food Centre

By Kristine Burr

Bill Stauffer is a long-time volunteer at the Centretown Emergency Food Centre. The food centre, housed in the basement of Centretown United Church, operates with just one full-time coordinator and a part-time assistant, relying on approximately 90 volunteers to serve its many clients.

It depends on food drives and donations of food and funds from many downtown churches, as well as assistance from the City of Ottawa and the Ottawa Food Bank, in order to offer its clients a three- to four-day supply of food on a monthly basis.

In recent years, funds have also been raised via an increasingly popular walkathon, Walk for the Centre, held in October.

Stauffer is one of the longer-serving volunteers at the food centre. He moved to Ottawa from Winnipeg after he retired, as his mother-in-law lived here and it was time to be closer to her.

Newly retired, he was looking for something to do that involved giving back to the community and came across the opportunity to work at the Centretown Emergency Food Centre through his church, St. Peter’s Lutheran. He has been volunteering at the centre for 19 years.

Stauffer and his wife have lived in central Ottawa for about 20 years, and enjoy the area very much, particularly because so many interesting locations are within walking distance.

At the food centre, Bill is well-known for his practice of walking just about everywhere. He is a good advertisement for the benefits of an active lifestyle. He and his wife do their grocery shopping in the market and at local stores, and also make a point of taking in many of the events on offer downtown.

Duties at the food centre can vary but all revolve around serving its diverse clientele. Some are immigrants, often with quite large families, staying in temporary accommodation close by, and hoping to move on to a more permanent place. Some clients are trying to get by on pensions or government support payments which don’t stretch too far, once the rent is paid. And some are struggling with disabilities.

Stauffer stresses that for many of his clients, the social contact involved in coming to the food centre regularly is also important.

He adds, “The best part about working at the food centre is the people you meet, both the other volunteers and our clients. My job involves serving our clients, going over the food list with each person and then filling their order. This gives you a chance to chat with people.”

On top of a list of staples, which it tries to offer all the time, the centre sometimes receives special donations from local bakeries or grocery stores, and these are welcomed by all.

One former client brings in his own baked goods every week, as his way of giving back for the support he received at one time from the food centre. Stauffer says with a chuckle, “As you can imagine, that home baking is really appreciated!”

He goes on to stress that it is also a good example of the kind of welcoming atmosphere the volunteers and staff at the Emergency Food Centre strive to foster for the people who come to them as clients.

Asked why he has stayed with the same volunteer job for 19 years, Stauffer says, “Many of our clients simply cannot make ends meet, due to disabilities, the cost of housing, or limited incomes that have not kept pace with inflation. One of the most important dimensions of the Emergency Food Centre is that everyone is welcomed and treated with respect. The centre and its volunteers are giving a human touch to people’s lives, however difficult those lives may be.”