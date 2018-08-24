The power of one: in memory of Audrey Brewster

by Suzanne Nash

On June 26, 2018, at the young age of 49, Audrey Brewster, a passionate community volunteer, died peacefully at the home she shared with her loving life partner and best friend of 31 years, Sean Darcy.

At the core of Audrey’s beliefs was peace and justice. She volunteered with Food not Bombs and helped to found and fund a vegetarian community kitchen, known as the Ottawa Peace Kitchen, where she and Sean volunteered every Sunday for many years.

She was an early community gardener and original member of the Ottawa Food Security Council (now Just Food).

For the last 10 years, most of her volunteer efforts were focused on the Plant Pool Recreation Association (PPRA), a volunteer organization devoted to ensure that everyone in the neighbourhood has the opportunity to take part in recreational activities at the Plant Recreation Centre.

A lifelong explorer and desire to learn new things, Audrey taught herself how write code in order to ensure the Plant Pool Recreation Centre had a web presence (www.plantpool.org), and also created its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This web presence was critical in order for the PPRA to have greater outreach and secure funding for its activities.

It was at the Plant Recreation Centre (and at the Jack Purcell Community Centre) that Audrey coordinated and instructed the Women Alive Program — a program she helped to implement and develop.

Women Alive is a city-wide program that promotes health for women on a limited income. Audrey would hold an annual Yogalicious chocolate yoga fundraiser to provide free fitness memberships over the summer when the Women Alive Program is inactive.

The Women Alive Program meant so much to Audrey. In her memory, and to continue her support of the program, Sean is establishing the Audrey Brewster Memorial Fund, a fund established at the Ottawa Community Foundation.

Should you wish to donate to the fund, you can contact the Ottawa Community Foundation at 613-236-1616 or at www.ocf-fco.ca, or the Plant Pool Recreation Association at www.plantpool.org.

Audrey firmly believed your community is only as good as you make it, and that you had to imagine the community you wanted to live in and then take action to make it so.

It was Audrey and Sean who initiated the “Save the Dominican Gardens” campaign when the Dominicans were considering selling the land, given the small amount of greenspace in the Dalhousie Ward. When the Somerset streetscape reconstruction was underway, it was Audrey who spearheaded the initiative to ensure the trees along Somerset Street were not cut down as was threatened.

It was Audrey who, after seeing the rundown play structure at Rochester Heights, initiated a campaign through the PPRA to fundraise for a new play structure. If you walk by the Dominican gardens, are shaded by the trees along Somerset Street, or see that play structure, think of Audrey and the “power of one.” Audrey would hope this may inspire others to get involved in their community.

These are just some of the highlights of her work as a passionate volunteer. Did I mention that Audrey and Sean even found the time to deliver The Centretown BUZZ for the past 10 years?

At the end of her life, Audrey hoped that she had left behind more good than bad. You did, Audrey. You are the quintessential example of how one individual can make a difference in many peoples’ lives and their community. We love you, Audrey.