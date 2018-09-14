The greening of an urban condominium

by Gerry Montpetit and Lenore Rayner

About five years ago, some owners of The Strand Condominiums (at Somerset and Kent) got together to develop a condominium garden project that would be mostly managed by a community garden committee.

Initially, when the developer finished building the condominium project, they planted only one species of spirea shrubs around the building, which had become woody and neglected: not particularly aesthetically appealing. The garden committee at The Strand would contribute to greening the community, while providing much needed “curb appeal” for the building.

The first step was to pull out all the shrubs and replace them with beautiful perennial gardens which residents and passers-by alike find very appealing. The garden is also complemented by colourful annual plants.

The garden is managed by a group leader, Gerry Montpetit (who used to be on the board of directors of The Strand) and Lenore Rayner, a knowledgeable garden expert. They work as a team with the garden committee volunteers: Fran, Neera, Anne, Angela, Sharon and Chris.

This reduces the workload on the property manager and provides greater involvement for the condominium community.

According to Montpetit, there have been many positive outcomes that resulted from the work of the Garden Committee. “By contributing to the curb appeal of the building, we are in fact adding property value to the condominiums. The first thing a new owner or resident would notice is the exterior upkeep of the building, including the landscaping and lovely gardens.”

Garden committee members work on a voluntary basis. This means they are contributing to keeping the condo fees down, as there is no need to hire a full-time landscaper, which would be an expensive proposition. However, the committee will sometimes seek professional landscaping advice with regard to new plants, diseases, or transplanting.

Another advantage is that, in working together toward a common goal, committee members have developed a sense of pride and have been supportive of each other even in times of need.

Life in a large high-rise can be quite an isolating existence. But, as a result of teamwork, they now have a small community network with some of their neighbours.

Rayner also says that by maintaining the greenery on two main streets (Somerset and Kent), the committee contributes to the wellness and pleasure of the community at-large. “We have received invitations to work in the gardens at Dundonald Park, located not far away. As well, we hear comments from passers-by who say that it really makes their day to admire the beautiful plants and flowers whenever they walk by. In fact, we often see members of the community sitting on the garden ledges just resting or enjoying the view!”

Montpetit says that, in greening an urban area, the committee has contributed to ecological balance and biodiversity due to the diverse species of plants they have selected. The garden committee is well aware of the decline of the global bee population caused mainly by industrial agriculture, parasites, pathogens and climate change. “The loss of biodiversity, destruction of habitat and lack of forage due to pesticides, etc., are particular threats for honeybees and wild pollinators,” he says.

“In order to add to the population of bees in our community, the committee planted the lovely purple Russian sage (non-edible, by the way) and grandiose sunflowers. Literally hundreds of bees thrive around these plants.”

In fact, the committee almost participated in the Third Annual Great Canadian Bumblebee Count (there are over 40 species of bumblebee) which takes place annually during summer when the bees are most active. There is now an app to help people across the country photograph, identify and locate bumble bees, found at foecanada.org.

Note to the early risers like Rayner: at the corner of Kent and Somerset Streets, you may see many birds flitting about between the hydrangeas, spireas, barberries and sunflowers. As for the late risers like Montpetit: throughout the day, you will note that the Russian sage is occupied by the bumble bees!

This group of well-intentioned volunteers can set an example for other condominium corporations downtown and elsewhere. This is a great garden team!