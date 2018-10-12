Chinese community receives mixed response to municipal election questionnaire

By members of the Chinese Canadian Collective

This election season, the Chinese Canadian Collective reached out to municipal candidates with a questionnaire focusing on issues in the Chinese community.

As an organization dedicated towards examining Chinese Canadian experiences, issues and advocacy, we wanted to give voice to the community’s concerns and inform voters on candidates’ policies.

The response we received was mixed and showed us the city still has much to do when it comes to recognizing marginalized voices in Ottawa.

Our first question focused on community centres in the city and making them more accessible in areas where there are significant numbers of Chinese seniors and newcomers who are not fluent in the dominant languages, English and French.

Without proper resources, programs and services aren’t accessible to these groups. Clients may not receive proper information about pool closures or changes. They may face difficulty when navigating the building or seeking help, and stigma and discrimination when they do ask for assistance.

One candidate said they would offer programs in Mandarin or Cantonese in recognition of these issues. Another said they would work to offer multilingual signage, brochures and staff at appropriate locations.

This was a snapshot of the more positive, actionable responses for change in the city. But it remains disappointing that measures like these haven’t been implemented or addressed officially to this day and will likely follow a lengthy process.

We then asked candidates what steps they would take to ensure that marginalized groups have the same opportunity to be involved in municipal politics. As the Ottawa Citizen reported late last year, city council has never had a Black, East- or Southeast Asian councillor post-amalgamation.

Amira Elghawaby, for example, made concrete suggestions, in an op-ed for the Citizen, about a youth fellowship program for racialized groups at city hall.

But many of the responses we received were ignorant of the systemic barriers that marginalized groups face, and demonstrated a lack of knowledge about racial issues, citing equal playing fields in a landscape where inequity exists. Other responses contained prominent racial bias themselves.

Following our campaign outreach, we also received an inquiry for low-cost translation from a candidate. This inquiry yet again raised the very issues we were highlighting, demonstrating the challenges people of colour face when it comes to equal pay and compensation, while confusing our advocacy work with that of a translation firm.

And when it came to response rates, we received nothing from current City Hall incumbents, save for four candidates—20 are running for re-election.

Ethnic groups, however, are widely known as voting pockets during elections and some politicians make good use of them. Many attend Chinese-associated events such as the Chinatown Night Market and Lunar New Year activities in the city, but what actually happens after they receive their face time with Chinese voters?

The Chinese population in Ottawa is one of the fastest growing hubs in Canada and is the second biggest visible minority group in the city. At about 35,000, it is more than the student population at Carleton University, where mayoral candidates attended a candidate debate on Sept. 25.

As the next generation of Chinese Canadians, we want and demand more. We want to address all city initiatives through an anti-racist and anti-oppressive lens. Accessible resources, equity and advocacy for marginalized groups shouldn’t be a question, and the fact that it remains one demonstrates how much we still have to do.