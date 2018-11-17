Leave the leaves: You could help save the bees (and butterflies)

by Dinah Robinson

Bees and other wildlife are suffering from climate change and habitat loss. You can help birds, wild pollinators and other insects by ignoring some of the yard work.

If you have not bagged the leaves yet, you should leave them on the ground to support the biodiversity of our community.

More than 70 percent of wild bees build their nests in the ground. The nests are shallow and not well protected during our long cold winters. You can assist bees and other pollinators by not raking up all the leaves and not cleaning up all the dead plants in your garden.

The majority of butterflies and moths overwinter in leaf litter. Bumblebees also rely on leaves for protection in the winter. Leafcutter bees, mason bees and yellow-faced bees will build nests in the hollow shafts left when plants dry out. The seed heads of many dried wildflowers even become a source of food for birds in the winter.

Messy areas are also beneficial to many insects and birds. They provide food and shelter during the winter months and early spring. Some native bees will overwinter beneath the woodpile.

Bumblebees are emerging from winter two weeks sooner because of changing climatic conditions. They now need even earlier spring blossoms to feed on. They have to gather enough pollen and nectar to nourish themselves before they can lay any eggs to begin building their small colony.

You can help by planting bulbs and trees that flower early, when nectar sources are limited. There is still time to trade your rake for a spade and plant something in your garden or local park to help maintain bee health and species diversity.

The Centretown Citizens Community Association planted over 100 bulbs in St. Luke’s Park on Sunday, November 4, thanks to several volunteers from the Trees and Greenspaces Committee.

Planting native species is important because the native insects are specialized, having evolved with these plants over thousands of years.

Bees are most attracted to big clusters of purple, white and yellow flowers. Snowdrops, crocuses and hyacinths are good options for fall planting. Trees also blossom in early spring and bees love maple, crabapple and cherry trees. Fall is the best time to plant trees: but get them in before the frost sets in!

Support our native pollinators. Put a few new plants in the ground instead of taking things out. Help the bees and save your back. Leave the leaves!

Free mulch!

Another reason to leave the leaves is for the many benefits they provide to your landscape. Leaves provide valuable organic matter and build up healthy soil. Fallen leaves have the same weed suppression and moisture retention properties of shredded wood mulch – and they’re free! Where mulch is desired as a decorative element, what could be more seasonally appropriate than a pile of brightly colored fall leaves?

In the past, gardeners may have worried that fall leaves, matted down by snow or rain, would have a negative impact on their perennials. In reality, a thick layer of leaves provides additional insulation against bitter cold weather, and can protect newly planted perennials when frost-heave may expose tender roots. Anyone who has spotted fragile spring ephemerals popping up in the woods knows that all but the frailest of plants will burst through the leaf litter in spring without trouble.