Marking the centennial of the end of WWI: Ottawa remembers the armistice of 1918

by Kathryn Hunt

This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial, on November 11, marked the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War.

The occasion was marked by the placing of special wreaths at the memorial, which were designed to look like the wreaths which would have been placed a century ago. While most of the wreaths placed followed the usual design, those placed by the viceregal party were made of white flowers.

Representing the government of Canada were Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau; wreaths were also placed by the Governor General Julie Payette, and the national Silver Cross Mother, Anita Cenerini. The Silver Cross Mother is chosen each year to represent all Canadian mothers who have lost children in military service.

A number of events leading up to the November 11 ceremony marked the centennial.

Since September, a project called “The World Remembers” has seen the names of soldiers killed in 1918, from all participating countries, projected onto the side of the Government Conference Centre. A website allowed viewers to look up the exact time and date that a given name would appear.

The Virtual Poppy Drop took place from late October, projecting digital images of falling poppies onto Parliament Hill’s Centre Block each night — one poppy for each Canadian soldier who died in the First World War. In Confederation Park, “The Edge of Peace” featured a garden of illuminated globes, recounting stories from the war.

As the crowds filed away after the ceremony on the 11th, the animated poppies were still drifting down the sides of the National Arts Centre.