Planet of the Scapes: Hot breakfast polenta

by Pearl Pirie

What goes down smoother than something hot and soft on a sore throat? This dish works for breakfast and makes enough that there are leftovers for any time of day.

How did we come to have sweet cold cereals and buck the trend of much of the world for having savory hot meals for breakfast, anyhow? Mr. Kellogg intended for his corn flakes to be pallid and not excite the palate and therefore the rest of the vices.

I like to veganize recipes. Every bit we can reduce meat consumption helps the climate to a degree. This one is altered from a 2014 entry on jovinacooksitalian.com.

Main Dish: Breakfast polenta casserole (Serves 4-6, takes 1 hour)

This you can prep the night before, saving a half hour in the morning, or do all in one go on a leisurely morning.

The night before:

1/2 cup yellow onion (medium or small), diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 1/4 cups unpeeled potatoes (1 large, or 2 small), diced small

1-2 sausages, crumbled (I used Yves vegan kale)

Salt and pepper to taste.

Sauté the onions over medium-low heat until golden brown. While the onions are cooking, steam the potatoes until tender. Add the potato to onion and cook until browned. Set aside, in fridge if preparing the night before. If the sausages aren’t precooked, cook them as well.

Polenta:

•3 cups water

•1 cup polenta

•1 tbsp freeze-dried Italian seasoning

•5 free range eggs

•2 tbsp olive oil, divided

•2/3-3/4 cup grated old cheddar or daiya

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Add Italian seasoning and a half teaspoon of salt. Over low heat, slowly whisk in the polenta, stirring occasionally, until thickened and smooth (5-7 minutes).

Pour the polenta into an ungreased 9×13” baking dish. (It will firm up as you scramble the eggs.)

Beat the eggs and scramble until slightly firm but still wet. (The eggs will finish cooking in the oven.)

Spread the potato mixture and sausage over the polenta. Pour the eggs on top of the entire dish. Add cheese. Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted and bubbly, 15-20 minutes.