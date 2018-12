A rare urban sight! BUZZ photographer Judith Gustafsson says: “I spotted a beautiful lone snow goose at Dow’s Lake Saturday, October 20. He was standing out on a shoal at Dow’s Lake, surrounded by about 300 Canada geese. He really stood out with his fine white feathers juxtaposed against the brownish and black Canada geese. It is migration time right now. Looks like this snow goose decided to hang out with some Canada geese, who are also migrating right now.”