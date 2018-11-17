The Heritage Skyline: Department store memories in our midst

by Robert Smythe

There is a yellow brick structure anchoring the corner of Bank and Laurier that once played a distinctive role in Ottawa’s commercial development. That building is now about to turn 100 years old. Here is a centennial tribute to A.A. Fournier Limited and its successors.

As a young man fresh from Vankleek Hill, Albert Adolphe Fournier joined the Fournier Bros. Dry Goods Store in the late 1880s. It was first established in a single storefront at 325 Wellington Street near Lyon Street in 1883, but then steadily expanded to fill an entire commercial row.

In 1912, Fournier’s, along with most of the buildings along Wellington Street, was expropriated by the Government of Canada to build a monumental complex of offices for federal departments. WWI intervened and this would not transpire for many years, but this area’s businesses’ days were numbered.

Fournier was finally able to announce the construction of a brand new department store, designed by J. Albert Ewart Architect, at Bank and Laurier on April 16, 1918. The three-storey building, with a finished basement level, had all the modern conveniences: large passenger elevators, pneumatic tube lines for carrying cash or parcels, plenty of lighting from the large windows and efficient ventilation. It was ready for customers in less than eight months. On January 20, 1919, A.A. Fournier advertised his “Right Royal Welcome Sale” and declared that “our greatest concern now is not with profits but having the public realize what a real, live up-to-the-minute store has been added to Ottawa’s business district.”

At the time, Bank and Laurier, which was somewhat removed from the Sparks and Rideau shopping areas, was not a promising location for a new department store. Fournier was confident that other major stores would soon follow him: they didn’t. Nonetheless, business was brisk in all departments, including the innovative self-serve “grocery-cafeteria” (a term later shortened by Loblaws to “groceteria”) where shoppers freely roamed the aisles at will, placing their purchases in baskets.

In 1926, A.A. Fournier sold the business to C.D.S., the Canadian Department Stores Ltd. chain of moderately priced stores in mid-sized markets. On April 15, 1927, he died unexpectedly after having lunch in his home at 237 Metcalfe Street. The next day Fournier was heralded in the newspapers as “Ottawa’s Merchant Prince.” In 1928, C.D.S. was quietly absorbed into the T. Eaton Co. retail empire.

After making a considerable investment in upgrading the store’s interior, Canadian Department Stores continued to operate at Bank and Laurier until 1948, when it was refurbished yet again and rebranded as a full fledged Eaton’s, formally known as the T. Eaton Co. Ottawa Branch. Eaton’s would remain here until 1966, when the building was sold to help finance the development of Toronto’s Eaton Centre.

Eaton’s departure was well timed for R. and A. Beamish Ltd., which had recently been burned out of its store near Bank and Somerset Street, a site later developed as Big Bud’s. The downtown location would be Beamish’s flagship store for 10 years. In 1976, the property was sold to one of Canada’s biggest developers, Olympia and York, which was hoping to build another mega-project similar to their recently opened L’Esplanade Laurier.

Unable to rent the store in its poor as-is condition in 1978, O. and Y. rehabilitated the building by cleaning the brick and restoring its historic ornamentation, renting it to the Continental Bank of Canada. By the 1980s, the developers abandoned their plans for the block, and the old Fournier store passed through a series of owners and uses. It was eventually acquired by the New Democratic Party and renamed the Jack Layton Building.