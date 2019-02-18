All aboard the Grocery Bus: Long-standing partnership lets seniors shop and socialize

by Doris Zastre and Nathalie Thirlwall

Grocery shopping in winter is a real challenge for seniors. Having to maneuver slippery sidewalks, blowing snow and frozen snowbanks while balancing heavy groceries becomes an insurmountable task. Massine’s (formerly Hartman’s) and the Good Companions have a solution for that — take the grocery bus!

Every Tuesday morning, on alternate routes (east of Bank Street to the Rideau Canal one week, west the next to Preston Street), a bus with a Good Companion worker and three or four volunteers picks up seniors at their homes and brings them to Massine’s grocery store at Bank and Somerset West. A volunteer offers a helping hand on and off the bus.

Shoppers have about an hour to collect and pay for their grocery orders. Volunteers help with picking up heavy items, locating certain items and reaching hard to get at packages. They are also there to pack and tag groceries, which are placed in large plastic carrying boxes. These are later loaded onto the bus when all boxes are filled. When there are more boxes than can fit on the bus, an extra delivery van brings the rest.

After shopping, the seniors have access to the store’s meeting room, where coffee or tea and some other light refreshments are served. The shoppers then have time to relax and socialize and enjoy their goodies, courtesy of Massine’s, while grocery workers and volunteers load the buses. About an hour later, the seniors are on the bus on their way home with their groceries, delivered free of charge.

As well as the advantages of getting help with grocery shopping and free delivery, this is an opportunity to meet old friends, establish new friendships and enjoy refreshments.

The partnership between this large grocery store and Good Companions is possibly the first of its kind in Canada, starting 28 years ago. It provided and continues to provide a much-needed service for seniors, especially in the winter. It enables seniors to stay active and remain independent, and offers a comfortable social space to interact with old friends and make new ones.

One couple, Pat and Norm, have volunteered with the grocery bus for the past 20 years, with Norm always sharing a short story with the group.

The bus generally carries 23 senior shoppers, plus a Good Companions staff worker and volunteers who assist people on and off the bus as well as helping with other needs that arise. The bus also carries their well-packed groceries.

The procedure is smoothly run and amazing to watch. Each person’s groceries are put into a carefully labeled box when the seniors are at the cash. This enables each person’s groceries to be delivered to the correct person’s home. The shopper gets off the bus and a volunteer carries their groceries to their building. The boxes of groceries need to be systematically placed on the bus in the order that people are being dropped off.

The service could expand, if more people are interested in it.

The seniors bus pickup and deliveries started under Mr. Hartman, who previously owned the store. It has been enthusiastically continued, sponsored, fully supported and indeed improved by the store’s new owner, Dave Massine. He has been very generous in his wholehearted commitment to the program.

Each shopping day, he visits the seniors during their social time as they sip coffee, snack and chat.

For information or to sign up for this service, please call 613-236-0428, extension 2250.