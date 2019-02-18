Councillors challenged: catch the bus for a week

by Kathryn Hunt

Free Transit Ottawa is an organization which has come together to advocate for transit riders in the city, and believes that transit has a crucial role to play in environmental and social justice.

At the beginning of February, the group challenged City Council, and all Ottawans, to rely solely on public transit for one week, so that they could experience for themselves what it’s like to use the bus as their primary form of transportation.

“Buses should be used for all transportation besides walking. Yes, this means long trips across the city, going out with your friends, important meetings — all travel except emergencies,” the challenge stated.

The idea was to highlight effective, affordable transit as an issue in the city, encourage councillors to interact with and get involved with the general public, and identify where the strengths and weaknesses are in our transit system. Anyone who signed up was sent a feedback form, with the goal of coming up with solutions to improve transit.

The participation was very strong: 17 of the 23 councillors took the challenge (including the entire Transit Commission), some of them also taking to social media to log their experiences with the tags #Transitweek2019 and #OttTransitChallenge. Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden also signed up, posting from transit systems in Ottawa and other cities.

Somerset Ward Councillor Catherine McKenney loved the idea and jumped on board, although she normally gets around by bike, including during the winter, and said it was hard to trade it in for the bus. “I missed my bike,” she said, with a laugh. “It’s just so fast.”

There weren’t a lot of surprises for her, she said. In particular, the 85 was a problem. “I knew about it, I hear about that route from residents all the time. It’s just not reliable: you can’t be sure when it will come or how long it will take to get somewhere.”

She recalled one time she had to give in and pay for a ride, when she needed to get to a live interview and the bus just didn’t come. She also said that planning her day got more complicated when bus schedules came into the mix. One morning she had to plan around a meeting at City Hall and an appointment at home, with only a half hour between them. “I could walk it in 30 minutes, or bike it in 10,” she said, “but to take the bus I had to do a lot more planning ahead.”

If you have time, it’s not as much of a problem, she said. “My 11-year-old loves riding the bus, and if we don’t have anywhere to be at a specific time, it’s great. It’s when you have an appointment you have to keep that it can be stressful, or if you have kids and they’re upset or it’s cold.”

Asked whether she felt the experience of the transit challenge would make a difference in council, she said she did. She was thrilled to see the large number of councillors who signed on, some of them coming in from far-flung suburbs. “I really think it will change the conversation. When we’re making decisions about transit priorities and where to spend money, I think it will help to have that real experience of what it’s like to get around.

“We need transit to be reliable and easy, because if people can’t get a bus when they need one, they’ll turn to another mode, and that’s most likely going to be a vehicle,” she added. The impact for Centretown of all those extra cars is congestion, crowded parking, and bad air quality.

At a press conference on February 11, councillors shared their stories, and the next steps for addressing transit issues were discussed.

The transit challenge was co-sponsored by Ecology Ottawa, ATU Local 279, the Healthy Transportation Coalition. Carleton Student Energy, Ottawa Transit Riders and MPP Joel Harden.