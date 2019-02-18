Friendly pool tournament helps community heal and connect

by Gail McGuire

On January 25, a successful community event was held at an Ottawa Community Housing building, 125 McLeod Street, when residents of the building gathered in the community lounge for an informal pool tournament with Ottawa Community Housing personnel, community police officers, Centretown Community Health Centre staff, Salus staff, Councillor Catherine McKenney and her guest Councillor Jeff Leiper, and MPP Joel Harden.

The tournament was the third of its kind, and was innitiated by the residents in response to a tragic event that occurred in the building in January of the previous year.

They found comfort from the shock, worry, and anxiety by reaching out to the community, and the tournaments have continued as a means of further strengthening ties to the greater community.

While pizza was provided by Ottawa Community Housing, Salus provided snacks, residents contributed food and beverages, and the neighbourhood Circle K convenience store at Elgin and Gladstone donated hot dogs, bottled water and snacks.