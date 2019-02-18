Looking forward to spring on the rebuilt Nanny Goat Hill

by Stephen Thirlwall

This (above) has been the view of the Nanny Goat Hill Community Garden, at Bronson and Laurier, during the fall and early winter: somewhat like a cemetery with above-ground coffins.

However, with the coming of spring and summer, the view will transform into one of lush fountains of green plants covered with multicoloured blooms and fruits. Urban gardeners are waiting with anticipation to get their seeds and bulbs back into the ground.

The Nanny Goat Hill garden was closed down for all of 2018 because it did not meet new provincial government standards regarding contamination of soils.

There are two main ways of dealing with soil contamination. The first is to remove and replace the existing soil. This had already been done to some extent in 2010 to remove certain toxins.

The second is to cover up the existing soil and contain the remaining small amount of toxins by adding a protective sheeting material with significant new layers of soil on top. This latter course was chosen following an environmental reassessment and public open houses in 2017.

A soil risk management and reconstruction plan was established in consultation with the gardeners and Just Food community organization.

While the work was being done, there was an opportunity to make other upgrades to the site. Large raised beds were built, slightly increasing the number of beds. A new gazebo and work shed were constructed, a lighting system and picnic table were added, and the water system has been expanded and improved. Walkways between the boxes were leveled and covered in either gravel or new sod.

The overhaul of the property has made two impacts on the landscape. With the addition of extra soil and ground cover to the surface, much of the locations’s natural beauty (a rocky, rough-and-tumbleness) has been lost. The property has been visually sanitized and suburbanized.

On the other hand, the land is much more manageable and suitable for growing crops and flowers. Once the plants are in active growth in the more than 100 plots, the garden site will again take on a look closer to its original state. And while the empty boxes may all look alike, the garden plots will show great diversity in their plant production.

The Nanny Goat Hill garden group has described the garden as “a community garden, a place to gather,” a “thriving greenspace in Centretown,” and a place to “grow food and get involved.”

For a few years, it has also been the location of an occasional food market for people in the neighbourhood. Hopefully, this market will also return with the gardens.