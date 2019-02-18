Planet of the Scapes: Easy bites

Are we recovered from the heavy eating of New Years yet? How about some light eating?

Main Dish: Grilled Egg-Fennel Sandwich (Serves 2)

1 slice of fennel, diced

1 green onion, chopped

2-3 baby bok choy, chopped

2 eggs

pat of butter

2 pieces of naan bread

mayo and mustard to taste

Dice or chop the veggies. Stack the naan on the grill. Butter the frying pan, putting the vegetables around the edge, leaving room for the eggs to fry in the middle. Cover the pan until the yolks are hard. Serve on the naan with mayo and spicy mustard to taste.

Side Dish: Croquettes (serves 6)

Remember these from back near the dawn of time? From last century? Still good.

6 cups of boiled russett potatoes, mashed until free of lumps

Mix in:

2 tbsp of minced onion

salt, pepper and paprika to taste

3 egg yolks

Roll the potato into 2” balls. Place a cube of cheese at the centre of each, or form each ball around the cheese. (Or mix cheese with minced broccoli for a nutritional boost.) Use medium or old cheddar, or any melty cheese of your choice, cut into about two dozen 1/2” cubes.

Dredge the balls in:

3 egg whites, then in the crust:

up to 2 cups crushed cornflakes (or panko)

1/2 tsp oregano or herb of your choice

pinch of salt

Bake in a baking dish at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. They can be stored in the freezer uncooked for up to six weeks. They make a quick meal when you have no ideas or if company drops by unexpectedly.