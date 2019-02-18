Problems with the new (small) Central Public Library: Missed opportunities, lingering questions plague the project

by Diane Holmes and Hunter McGill

What is really happening with the project to build a new central library for Ottawa? Every so often, and in most cases behind schedule, an announcement is made of a milestone being reached. But there is no indication that the City or the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) are interested in an open process involving the public.

This is disappointing, as the central library – and all libraries for that matter – exist for the public.

No international competition

We now know that, after a closed process of unspecified nature, the Toronto architectural firm of Diamond Schmitt was selected to design the new central library – or “super library,” according to Mayor Jim Watson.

The selection was not based on a competitive process, but instead involved a shortlist of firms compiled from companies that had expressed an interest. This compares with two notable recent central library projects in Halifax and in Calgary, where the choice of architect was based on an international competition.

These new central libraries are exciting, attracting both local and out-of-town visitors.

Design problems

The Ottawa library project presents some unique design challenges. In particular, there are two clients, the City/OPL and Library and Archives Canada, each of which has a distinct, varying and separate set of needs and each with their own political masters.

Site problems

Then there are the ongoing questions about whether the new central library is the right size.

At 130,000 sq. feet, Ottawa’s library will be about the size of Halifax’s (a smaller city), and fully half the size of Calgary’s library. It’s hard to see how we will get a “super library” on such a small scale.

It’s also difficult to avoid concluding that the modest size of Ottawa’s new central library has been significantly constrained by the size of the plot of land, conveniently owned by the City, on which the library is to be built.

While on the subject of location, how realistic are the projections that users from Lebreton Flats will represent an important group of library clients, now that RendezVous Lebreton has imploded?

Public consultations?

A major unknown in the process is the extent to which there will be public input to the design process.

This is important for residents of Centretown, who will lose their easily accessible downtown library when the existing main branch closes. A group of concerned, committed Centretowners has been working for some time, in consultation with residents, to set out the community’s library service needs when the central library opens on Lebreton Flats.

Without adequate public consultation in place, Centretown may be left unserved. There is no indication that the City/OPL has any interest in a new downtown branch library meeting the needs of the diverse resident population, to say nothing of the people who work downtown but who can’t traipse off to Lebreton Flats during their precious lunch hour to visit the new but remote library.

The opportunity for the public to take part in the design process could be a very important element in the success of the project – success being defined as a facility that meets the multiple needs of the users and provides safe, secure and welcoming spaces for young and old, newcomers and long-term residents, and visitors to the city.

The architects for the Halifax library, Schmidt, Hammar, Lassen of Denmark, credit an open, meaningful public consultation process throughout the design period in playing a key role in the success of the completed building.

An important commitment the new Ottawa Public Library Board should make right now is to have an inclusive, comprehensive consultation process with all members of the public. If the Ottawa Public Library Board can find $1.72 million in its budget for a fundraising team for the new central library, surely it can invest money in a multi-stage, transparent public consultation process.

As Alex Bozikovic, architecture critic for the Globe and Mail, remarked, “Public buildings cost money, and you get what you pay for. Ottawa, under Mayor Jim Watson, has taken a cheapskate attitude toward its public spaces.” (Globe and Mail, December 1, 2018).