Who knew? Ottawa Public Library’s “homebound service”

by Deborah Rosenlund

At some point during a recent Centretown Citizens Community Association Seniors committee meeting, someone shared a postcard size handout — a sort of flyer — with the group. In large print, it simply listed a contact telephone number, email address and website, promising to provide information about a service that the Ottawa Public Library offers, called Homebound Services.

Homebound service is for borrowers who are confined to their residence and cannot visit the library. Who knew? The committee hadn’t, but now it had questions, like “Who, where and how?”

The Seniors Committee members were immediately interested in this service and gobsmacked that they knew nothing about it. To find out more, one member called the telephone number to verify that the service is still in place.

Yes, it is. And what a well-thought-out and organized operation it is! That should be absolutely no surprise, as it’s a service provided by and located within the well-trodden halls of our Ottawa Public Library (OPL).

The gist of OPL Homebound Services is that OPL dedicated employees or volunteers deliver borrowed books and pick up returns, no matter if you live in a private home or a residence, on a pre-agreed-upon day, once a month.

All the OPL asks of you is to register and then to commit to a three-month period of use of this service. Users should also be aware that, during that period of time, you will be asked to hand in your library card.

It’s meant to assure delivery of library materials to borrowers who otherwise would not be visiting the library in person (due to age, illness or disability). Your card is returned if you de-register.

Choose your books, or OPL staff can also offer up suggestions or make appropriate selections for you, if you want. Talk about dedication…but that’s our Ottawa Public Library for you!

To find out more about OPL’s Homebound Services, telephone 613-580-2944 or go to BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca (click on Accessibility).