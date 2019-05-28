An open invitation to Centre 507: Local day program touts itself as an alternative to coffee chains

by Adrie Sustar

Centre 507 not only offers wi-fi and coffee, but delicious food, computer and phone access, haircuts, jam sessions, hygiene supplies, an art studio, and much more. The best part is, unlike Starbucks or Bridgehead, it’s all free to Centretown residents.

Richard LeBlanc, director of the local day program located at Bank and Arlington, challenges Centretown residents to reconsider their preconceived notions about what a drop-in centre is and invites community members to stop by for some soup and coffee.

Anyone who lives in Centretown has inevitably walked by the beautiful garden boxes in front of the Centretown United Church. But few people seem to know about the vital services available just behind those boxes at 507 Bank Street.

Centre 507 is a day program and community space that offers healthy, great tasting food to anyone who might need it.

“What we aim for every day is good healthy food that tastes phenomenal,” explains Leblanc. The centre works on the philosophy of “A community nourished by good food and opportunity.”

Centre 507 is, above all, a community focused on bringing people together, especially those who might otherwise be isolated. This sense of community often starts with a great bowl of soup and a conversation.

About 150 people in the neighbourhood use this service every day, most of whom are on social assistance. Contrary to the popular belief that a drop-in centre is for the homeless, LeBlanc explains that 98 percent of the patrons surveyed have homes or apartments in Centretown. Centre 507 addresses specific challenges that these low-income members of the community face.

“We found that, once someone ends up on social assistance, they get a place but nothing to do. They end up spending their time at home in front of the TV. Our goal is to help these individuals to get out and experience community through us. We take them to a sports game, the theatre, a beach trip, etc. We want people to know that, even though they may be low income, they can still have an awesome life.”

The impact that these programs have can be seen through the participants. “Once they get involved in the community, you start to see the change in them,” Leblanc says. “Someone who thought they were worthless comes to the open jam session and is reminded that they are a musician. They attend a 67s game and remember that they are a sports fan. You can see a visible change in them when they stop identifying with the reason they are on disability and start to remember who they are.”

This visible change is helped along by some other services offered at 507. Guided by the mantra “look good, feel good, be good,” patrons have access to free haircuts every two weeks, hygiene supplies, and clothes-mending services.

Small things like hemming pants and sewing on buttons help to remind people that they may have a low income, but they can still look good and feel good about themselves.

At a “Lunch and Learn” open house held May 7, Leblanc addressed all community members, reminding them, “You don’t have to label yourself as anything to enjoy 507 or to give back to 507. We always have volunteer opportunities, and we always have wi-fi. Take a few minutes, drop in, learn what we’re all about and get involved, or maybe don’t get involved, just enjoy a coffee, play a game of chess or crib. Get rid of all your preconceived notions, and just come be part of our community. I guess this is an open invitation.”

He believes that knowing about the centre’s unique approach to community assistance might encourage people in need to use the services available to them.

“Whatever someone identifies as important to them, we can help them with it. We don’t impose any values on people. There is no prayer before you eat, but if you want Christian support, Muslim support, or Hindu support, we can provide it. Even if little green aliens are your thing, whatever is important to you, we are going to find out how to support you. We don’t push anything. We are supportive of whatever anyone walks through those doors identifies as helpful to them. Which is a bit different than other agencies,” he adds.

Centretown residents who want to give back to Centre 507 are encouraged by the board of directors to get involved.

Though people often want to help with the making and serving of food, the current kitchen size does not allow for many volunteers. Instead, they ask interested people to organize a coffee drive with their school, their friends, their church group, or their work.

Because 507 offers coffee all day long, four percent of the annual budget goes towards coffee. Leblanc says, “Any coffee donation helps us out so much. The more coffee we get, the more money we can direct to our food and recreation programs. Coffee is not cheap, so if you can organize a drive, or if you see it on sale, pick up a package for you and one for us: it would be so helpful.”

Centre 507 is an integral part of the Centretown community. It works to remind residents that we are all the same. We have the same interests, the same hopes, and same dreams.

Some of our neighbours may have some income challenges, but that is no reason for them to experience our beautiful and vibrant community any differently.

Leblanc emphasizes that Centre 507 is “Your agency in Centretown, helping people who live in Centretown.”

So, if you could use a delicious bowl of soup and some good conversation, Centre 507 would be happy to welcome you.