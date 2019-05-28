Dalhousie Community Association: a host of spring events

by Anne Bell

Want to get involved in your community? The Dalhousie Community Association will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 12. Come out and share your thoughts and ideas.

Gardening

Spring has finally sprung! DCA Community Garden members participated in the annual spring cleanup day on May 5. The garden is now ready for spring planting!

The DCA Community Garden is a volunteer-run community garden on the corner of Preston and Somerset. Members of the community pay plot fees to grow vegetables for their own use in the raised beds, and also contribute volunteer hours for the upkeep of the site.

The community plot at the front of the garden is for everyone. Drop by and take a look at the progress of the raised beds, and pick something from the community plot for your next recipe!

Keep your eyes peeled for information about our social events and workshops, or email dcaommunitygarden@gmail.com to be added to our mailing list.

Unfortunately, the plant sale set for May 25 at 236 Booth Street has been cancelled. The plants that were supposed to be for sale perished in the long, harsh winter. If anyone is interested in maintaining planters along Booth or Somerset, get in touch with us.

Events

An open house to discuss the future of the Gladstone District is taking place on Monday, May 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Hall, 523 Saint Anthony St. The Gladstone Station District CDP process will explore, develop, and recommend a vision and design concept to guide private development and public works projects over the next 20 years.

On Saturday, June 1, the Plant Pool Recreation Association (PPRA) has free activities for all ages to celebrate National Health and Fitness Day.

Activities include yoga in the park, soccer and basketball tournaments, and light snacks and refreshments. Check out the PPRA’s website for more details.

On Saturday, May 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., two free cycling workshops, led by EnviroCentre and Councillor Catherine McKenney, are happening at the Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset Street West, in the Preston and Somerset rooms.

Topics covered include urban cycling and tips on biking to work, what to wear, and choosing a route. A professional bike mechanic will give demonstrations of bike repair and maintenance techniques.

Also at the Plant Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Creative Reactions is hosting a unique event filled with art and science. Local visual artists partnered with local scientists and researchers to create unique art pieces. Each artwork depicts a fascinating research theme — the human body and health, neuroscience, emerging technologies, and more.

Come and see the art on display in the Preston room, and join the artists and researchers for light refreshments.

