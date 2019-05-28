Elgin Street School raising funds for arts and sports programs

For nearly 130 years, residents of Centretown have been proud parents of Elgin Street Public School students.

Over the years, with the ever growing quest for knowledge, the school boards have worked to fulfill basic academic requirements.

The community has also helped the school through changing times: for example, when there was a threat of school closure due to very low enrollment or when portables had to be used because of overcrowding.

Currently, due to the inability of the school board to furnish further funds, minimal money is available to the school to accomplish the programs of the current curriculum.

As a result, in recent years, the Elgin Street Parent Council, with parents and community volunteers, have turned to fundraising. for the money to keep up with the growing advancement of education.

With these funds, the parent council has supported various educational initiatives to enhance programs from kindergarten to grade six.

A significant portion of the money raised by the parent council goes to support the arts program, which benefits all students, including kindergarten.

The arts program is a unique program that covers drama, music, and visual arts in both English and French, and the workshops are chosen by the teachers to enhance the curriculum and reinforce an interactive learning opportunity.

As well, the money helps with the enrichment of the sports program.

Elgin Street School’s next fundraiser will include a silent auction, book fair, and bake sale, June 6 to 9.