Provincial Affairs: Budget 2019: callous and cruel

by Joel Harden

MPP, Ottawa Centre

April 4 was a special day, when thousands upon thousands of high school students throughout Ontario walked out of class to protest Doug Ford’s cuts to their education. The potential impact of these cuts are so severe that school boards are warning they could lead to high school class sizes of 46 kids.

I was proud to attend local walkouts at Glebe Collegiate Institute and Immaculata High School, where the energy and passion was infectious. These students joined approximately 100,000 of their peers who walked out of schools big and small across this province in what is thought to be the largest student protest in Canadian history.

Ford thinks the students who walked out are “pawns,” but nothing could be further from the truth: young people are organizing and they’re leading us. It’s incredibly inspiring to see youth standing up, fighting back, and taking their futures into their hands.

Budget 2019 – callous and cruel

We knew the Ford government’s first budget would be bad, but we didn’t expect it to be so cruel. Budget 2019 makes devastating cuts to services that families, and some of our most vulnerable citizens, rely on. Over $1 billion is being cut from children, community and social services, putting supports for people with disabilities and others who rely on the social safety net at risk. Post-secondary education is being cut by $700 million. Indigenous Affairs is being cut in half, moving us backwards on reconciliation. After abandoning carbon pricing, Ford is taking more than $300 million out of the Ministry of the Environment.

After years of neglect, our health care system is hanging by a thread, with overcrowding in hospitals leading to patients being treated in hallways. Many of our schools, meanwhile, are literally crumbling, with an infrastructure deficit running in to the billions.

Budget 2019 will make both of these problems worse by restricting spending on health care and education to below the rate of inflation, a reduction in real terms.

This budget shows that, yet again, this government’s priorities are out of whack. While making deep cuts to services families rely on and programs that help the most vulnerable, they’re fixated on alcohol and rebranding license plates.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Instead of giving tax breaks to the rich, as this government has done, we can invest in services like healthcare, education and child care that build strong and caring communities. Rest assured that we will keep fighting for the things that matter.

Accessibility town hall at Queen’s Park

As the official opposition critic for accessibility and people with disabilities, I’m committed to involving people with disabilities directly in our work. That’s why, on April 10, our office hosted an open forum on accessibility at Queen’s Park.

The event was an opportunity for the disability community to come together, share their experiences and insight on what needs to be done for Ontario to achieve full accessibility by 2025, a goal set by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

We were delighted to welcome about 130 people with disabilities, of whom around 70 made deputations.

It was a sobering reminder that urgent action is required to eliminate the barriers that prevent 1.9 million Ontarians with disabilities from living their fullest lives.

As a follow-up to the event, we will be releasing a “what we heard” document that summarizes the deputations, and will continue pushing this government to make accessibility a genuine priority.