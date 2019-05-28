Senior activist reviews the neighbourhood

by Deborah Rosenlund

Great atmosphere, lots of choices and options offered, attentive service (but not too attentive, you don’t want that) and live entertainment: it sounds like a restaurant review, and it could be. But in this case, it’s a fairly accurate description of what residents living in Centretown can enjoy every day.

Within the boundaries of Centretown Ottawa (Bronson Avenue, the Queensway, the Ottawa River and the Rideau Canal), we are doing very well as a neighbourhood: above average in many areas when compared to other Ottawa area communities, according to statistics in a recent neighbourhood study.

Evidently, we score above average in availability of health care (encouraging news for seniors) in areas such as pharmacies, dentists and dental clinics. Who knew we have 65 physicians and 31 optometrists at our service?

And let’s never forget our Aboriginal resource centres and our community health centres (CHCs): Centretown Community Health Centre on Cooper Street, and Somerset West Community Health Centre on Eccles Street in particular.

The community health centres’ positive impact on our society cannot be overstated.

Besides primary health care services, CHCs provide a wide, up-to-date range of health-related programs and services to keep people well. This is good news for the community, as the CHCs’ staff of professionals work together with us to provide courses, education, support and links to appropriate organizations or agencies that work within the community, such as immigrant service agencies, 14 of which are located in Centretown. With such supports, everyone has the chance to hopefully move forward.

Centretown’s statistics indicate consistently good lifestyle indicators for kids and their families, with its above-average number of community recreation centres, tennis courts, outdoor wading pools, rinks and play structures. More people than ever are using the parks and pathways, creating dense pedestrian traffic, which is a good sign. We have six museums and galleries, our own skateboard park, seven dog parks and at least three official community gardens.

Reportedly, we prefer to walk to work, take public transit or bike, and enjoy the scenery.

Centretown is a safe place to live and there’s a place for everyone to tuck into. We are way ahead with providing affordable housing units, and our community should take note and be proud that we have an above average number of low-rise apartments. We have rooming houses (32 at last count), two hostels and two retirement homes, according to a recent study on Centretown.

Interestingly, about half of Centretown residents who responded to a study say that they are single or never legally married. Another half responded as families with no children. Such diversity is encouraging. There’s something for just about everyone in Centretown, agreed?

Many people move to the downtown area to work or to find work. We have 41 employment services, and 71 percent of our population report that they are employed, mainly in professional, scientific and technical services. Also high on the list are educational services, accommodation and food service, and public administration.

Post-secondary education is high, above average when compared to other communities, particularly in the 25-64 age bracket.

It’s exciting to think about the dreams and plans, the encouragement, opportunities and victories that occur in Centretown: people working together, trying their best (most of the time) and taking the time to keep moving the community forward.