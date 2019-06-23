Editor’s Note: Farewell and thank you, Centretown

by Kathryn Hunt

Managing Editor, Centretown BUZZ

It’s hard to believe.

After (doing the math) a bit more than seven years at The BUZZ, I’m stepping away from the editor’s desk and letting someone new take The Centretown BUZZ into its next quarter century.

It’s been a privilege to work with this newspaper: The BUZZ is the last community paper standing in Centretown, and I think that’s because of the dedicated volunteers and readers who support it. Centretown is unique – but you don’t need me to tell you that. The densest, most urban neighbourhood in Ottawa still bursts with little corners, parks, backyards and beloved old trees. Its century-old houses nudge up next to glossy high-rises. And, as Jack Hanna points out in this month’s CCA column, Centretowners know their neighbours and neighbourhoods, and care about them.

Working with this paper has plugged me into city politics like never before, and city politics might just be the most

interesting kind. It’s certainly a level of politics where you can see the results of your involvement right away and in

your own back yard.

And I’ve gotten to meet the people who are working to make their neighbourhood a better place. In this issue, you’ll read about Eleanor Sawyer, who has just stepped down as president of the Jack Purcell Recreation Association after 19 years, and Maija Kagis, who was a BUZZ volunteer and board member, and a fierce activist for peace and for refugee and immigrant newcomers to Ottawa. You’ll read about the long, odd history of the now-demolished building we all knew as the Glue Pot, thanks to our resident living archive of Ottawa’s history, Robert Smythe. And you’ll hear from the community associations, organic urban gardeners, and small businesses that make Centretown so interesting.

So thank you, to the readers who support the paper, the ones who have written letters to the editor, comments, and articles, or sent in photos, who wave at our carriers and who keep us informed. Keep it up!

I’ll see you around downtown.