Eleanor Sawyer steps down as JPRA President

by Archie Campbell

Eleanor Sawyer, our associate editor, stepped down as president of the Jack Purcell Recreation Association (JPRA) at the association’s AGM last month.

In her 19 years as president, Eleanor has presided over the growth of an array of recreational activities that, in dollar amounts, have led to an eight-fold increase in its annual expenditures. As an example, the revenue surplus for 2018 of $40,226. is just under 50 percent of JPRA’s entire budget in 2000.

All of JPRA’s activities are run from the city-owned facility—the Jack Purcell Community Centre (JPCC)—and many of the activities there are run entirely by the City of Ottawa. According to a joint JPRA/JPCC Program Delivery Agreement, the City (JPCC) looks after programs for seniors, special needs adults, children and youth, along with all pool programs and activities, the weight room, maintenance of the building, the two nearby parks, the tennis courts and Bethell Fieldhouse.

JPRA, on the other hand, focuses on the broader Centretown community in its delivery of programs to adults, children, and youth. The anchor of this programming is the after school program for Elgin Street Public School, which looks after 95 to 110 children every school day. In addition, JPRA runs a summer camp for eight weeks, as well as a March Break camp, a Christmas camp, and programming for all school PA days. Together, these activities comprise nearly 80 percent of JPRA’s budget.

But that still leaves room for yoga, art, dance, and fitness classes; for sports programming that includes pickleball, co-ed badminton, tennis, and community dodgeball; and for youth programs which include babysitting and stay home alone courses.

Before becoming a volunteer, Eleanor was (and still is) a paid-up participant in the fitness program. She didn’t know it was run by JPRA until she became unhappy with how the program was changing and decided to do something about it. This led to her joining the board in 1995 as a liaison to the fitness coordinator, and then becoming recording secretary and later vice-president before her unopposed election to the presidency in May 2000.

JPRA’s programs grew in popularity and revenue generation, which led to more and bigger programs. But the burden for managing all of this essentially became the day-to-day responsibility of the president and the programming committee chair—members of the board–both volunteers who put in roughly 30 hours a week each on their own time all year round.

This volunteer model clearly was unsustainable. Happily, the growth in revenues allowed for the possibility of hiring a full-time general manager. So the board decided in 2016 to hire such a person, whose duties would substantially reduce the amount of work on the all-volunteer board of directors. Many meetings followed to determine duties, workload, and salary for the GM, along with her relationship with the board.

This year, the GM model was fully implemented. With the president’s duties substantially reduced, Eleanor now felt comfortable in stepping down, knowing that Anthony Camposeo, the recording secretary and now president for 2019-2020, was ready, willing, and able to replace her.

In her email to me, answering some questions I sent her, Eleanor writes, “The board was also a major contributor to success by careful and consistent oversight of the organization. It continuously reviewed its operations to determine how they could run more successfully. It encouraged and supported the development of new programs… and allowed sufficient time for these programs to become successful.”

The foregoing might seem self-evident in assessing any successful enterprise, whether it is a profit-making or a non-profit, largely volunteer organization like this one. It still takes energy, talent, and considerable leadership skills to bring about such an achievement to an organization that is a vital instrument of community building — and all of us in Centretown owe her our gratitude for this commitment.