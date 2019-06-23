It’s gardening season (at last) – Brooke Towers teams up with Senior Organic Growers: urban gardening provides food as well as greenspace

by Margo Boire

What would we do without friendly fellow gardeners?

At Brooke Towers Community Garden, we appreciate our ongoing connection with Senior Organic Growers (SOG), a division of Canadian Organic Growers.

Volunteers Margaret Tourond-Townson and Robert Danforth helped us set down roots at our Ottawa Community Housing high-rise, 125 McLeod Street. Imagine neighbours’ surprise as flowers and —what?! Kale?—sprang up amidst asphalt and concrete city scapes.

From soil-building to seedlings to shade versus sun, we were glad to have experienced mentors steer us in the right direction, seen in the photos here on a sunny August visit in 2014. A favourite among neighbours and “garden tourists” is the Help Yourself herb planter at Cartier and Gladstone beside the tennis courts. Our composting corner was called “the best in the city.”

Since then, competition for best floral yard work has blossomed on McLeod Street, and horticultural happiness keeps expanding to new areas.

Amazing huge zinnias now delight passersby at an apartment complex at Elgin and McLeod, while children’s play is brightened by daffodils and crocuses springing to life around St. Luke’s Park next door. Councillor McKenney’s office got involved as well as the Centretown Community Association; neighbours helping neighbours.

Reaching out further, Viv Griffin’s Ottawa Plantfest free plant exchange on June 8 was a fun and fruitful give-and-take with other Centretown gardeners, including Jack Purcell Memorial Garden volunteer Eroca Zavier.

We shared hostas, irises and sunflowers, and got herbs, flowers and a spruce tree!

Gardening ideas grow like weeds! In 2017, Brooke Towers Community Garden (BTCG) successfully applied for a Just Food grant to build five large raised beds for edibles, local soil being unfit for food. After visiting an SOG Open House at the Experimental Farm demonstration site last July, BTCG coordinator Margo Boire proudly showed Margaret and Robert the fruits of our labours, continuing on long after they helped BTCG get off the ground.

Now our senior neighbours at OCH’s Blair House have caught the bug and put raised beds in their yard down the street from us.

Last fall, we harvested our raised beds’ organic produce for a delicious communal meal inspired by Nova Scotia’s Seed to Soup program. Tenants in our mixed age, multi-ethnic population provided a wish list for this year’s harvest soup: parsnips, garlic, onion, carrots, kale, beans. Makes the mouth water, doesn’t it?

Now it is our turn to give as we have received, with SOG planning to host a workshop to benefit senior gardeners at our raised beds this summer. With many seniors in our building and a few indigenous folks, ideas are germinating for interesting topics to explore. Stay tuned!